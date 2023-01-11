'A Dangerous Lie': Prince Harry Rejects 'boasting' About Taliban Killings In His Memoir

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has said that the reports that he boasted about killing 25 Talibani soldiers are a “dangerous lie”. Before his new memoir titled “Spare” became one of the fastest-selling non-fiction books in the UK, the Prince was heavily criticised over reports that he was blowing his own trumpet over killing several Talibani forces in his new tell-all book. Military leaders including Talibani forces criticised the estranged Prince for boasting about it and referring to dead Taliban forces as “chess pieces”. However, during an Interview with a US media outlet, the UK Prince criticised the press for putting a dangerous spin on his assertion that endangered his family.

The youngest son of Prince Charles III, who is currently on a press tour to promote his book which hit the shelves on Tuesday, addressed the issue surrounding his Taliban comment. The Prince, who was speaking to US talk show host Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show”, defended his words and said that he wanted to reduce veteran suicide. The Prince told Colbert, “Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told us is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed in Afghanistan." "If I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it's a lie”, he added. The Prince held his stance and made it clear that it was not his words that were “dangerous”, but “the spin of my words are very dangerous to my family. That is a choice they've made,” said the Duke of Sussex. During the interview, the Prince talked about his displeasure with the “leaks” of several revelations he made in the book and lashed out at the “bigoted” British media.

Prince intended to give veterans a space to share

In the interview, Prince Harry said that writing his memoir was a “cathartic” experience. The Prince stated that throughout the whole ordeal, he was the “most vulnerable I have ever been in my life”. Speaking on why he shared his experience in Afghanistan so openly, the Prince said, “My whole goal and my attempt with sharing that detail is to reduce the number of [veteran] suicides.” The young Duke wanted to give the veterans the space to share their experience “without any shame”.

However, the plans of the young prince completely backfired since many condemned his narration of the whole ordeal. Several ex-army officers, who were overseeing the whole operation, called the remarks by Harry “insensitive”. On Tuesday, the Britons went crazy as they tried to clutch onto the copies of the book "Spare". According to the BBC, around 4,00,000 copies of the memoir have been sold so far despite the leaks. Hence it looks like the British Royal family telenovela is far from over.