'A Decisive Win': Outgoing UK PM Johnson Calls On Conservatives To 'get Behind Truss 100%'

Liz Truss on Monday defeated Rishi Sunak to be the new Prime Minister of Britain. Soon after the results were announced the outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on the Conservative Party to “get behind” Liz Truss “100 per cent”. She beat her Indian-origin rival Rishi Sunak by 81,326 votes to 60,399, after a summer-long internal contest sparked by Boris Johnson's resignation in July.

Congratulated the newly-chosen Tory leader, Boris Johnson took to Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations to Liz Truss on her decisive win. I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent."

In another tweet, he said, "I have been proud to serve as leader of the Conservative Party for the last three years, winning the biggest majority for decades, getting Brexit done, overseeing the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe and giving vital support to Ukraine."

Truss pays tribute to Boris Johnson after defeating Sunak

Delivering her speech after being announced as the next Prime Minister of UK, Truss thanked her friend Boris Johnson, saying, "Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle."



She further thanked Tory members for putting their "faith" in her to lead the "greatest political party on Earth". "I know that our beliefs resonate with the British public. As your party leader I intend to deliver what we promised those voted across our great country," she added.

Johnson to formally tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II

Boris Johnson earlier on July 7 resigned as leader of Britain’s Conservative party and the way for the selection of a new Prime Minister after dozens of ministers quit his government after a high-level political drama.

Johnson announced his resignation following a slew of resignations from his top team in protest at his leadership. However, after announcing his resignation he said that he would stay on as Prime Minister until a replacement is found.



The outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson will formally tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II tomorrow on September 6.