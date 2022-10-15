Activists Who Threw Soup At Van Gogh's Painting Plead Not Guilty At Court; Out On Bail

After allegedly hurling soup at a Van Gogh painting in London’s National Gallery on Friday, two climate activists have pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court, according to a report by BBC.

The women in question are 20-year-old Anna Holland and 21-year-old Phoebe Plummer, who was seen throwing tomato soup at the Sunflowers masterpiece and subsequently glueing their hands to the wall beneath the treasured artwork.

Along with the duo, another woman named Lora Johnson was also charged with criminal damage for allegedly spray painting the popular New Scotland Yard sign in Westminster. The 38-year-old woman, who hails from Southwold, Suffolk, pleaded not guilty to the charges at the court.

During the hearing, Holland and Plummer were heard only when they confirmed their personal details and entered pleas to criminal damage to the value of lower than £5,000. The duo was later released on bail by district judge Tan Ikram on the condition of not visiting museums or galleries and not carrying paint or adhesives in public.

On the other hand in a separate hearing, Johnson was released by the prosecutor on the condition of not carrying the same materials in public spaces. While the trial for the duo has been set for December 13 at the City of London Magistrates' Court, Johnson’s trial is scheduled for November 23 at the same court.

All you need to know about the incident

Earlier on Friday, the two activists, who belong to the UK-based environmental group Just Stop Oil, tossed tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh’s famous painting ‘Sunflowers’. Throwing the liquid at the vintage artwork, the activists said: "What is worth more, art or life? Is it worth more than food? More than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?"

"The cost of living crisis is part of the cost of the oil crisis, fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families. They can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup,” they added. Following the incident, Just Stop Oil wrote on Twitter: "Keep giving us new oil and gas, and you will keep getting soup.”