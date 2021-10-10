Afghan Refugees Housed In UK Hotels Upset Over Poor Conditions, Ask To Be Sent Back Home

As the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, Britain airlifted as many as 15,000 people-including 8,000 Afghans who aided UK troops from the central Asian country. Many of those who successfully passed the transit were moved to hotels amidst housing shortages and as a part of the administration’s 'Operation Warm Welcome'. Now, almost two months later, the refugees say that they are agonised waiting for permanent housing and would like to return back to the Taliban-ruled state which they once fled. Apart from this, when the refugees first arrived in the UK hotels, there were several complaints of "inadequate healthcare."

Speaking to The Guardian, a doctor who’s been working with the refugees said that many of his patients tell him that they want to return to Afghanistan. One couple, the unnamed doctor said, was in such bad health that they had to be put on medication. Although top lawmakers including Home Secretary Priti Patel have paid several visits to the refugees, no concrete time for their resettlement has been announced by the government.

“It is going to take time to find permanent homes for everyone but we are working urgently with our partners to do so. Our aim is to support everyone who is resettled here to build a successful life in the UK, and that is why we work around the clock to provide wrap-around support to families. This includes working closely with local authorities across the UK to ensure everyone temporarily accommodated in hotels has access to essential provisions, healthcare, education and universal credit,” an official spokesperson for the Boris Johnson administration told reporters.

Rescue missions continue

Meanwhile, Britain has expedited efforts to rescue those left behind in the conflict-hit country. Earlier this week, a former British soldier, who was arrested by the Taliban after they took over Afghanistan, was successfully evacuated out of the war-torn country. According to Sky News, a group of British delegates executed the rescue operation, flying Ben Slater out on a special flight organised by the Qatari administration. Slater, a former soldier, was running his business Nomad Concepts Groups in Kabul when it fell to the Taliban. In September, Sunni Pashtun insurgents arrested him while he was trying to aid Afghan residents to flee the country.

Image: AP