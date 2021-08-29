Afghanistan Crisis: Protests Against Taliban In United Kingdom Enters Second Week

Since the Taliban re-conquered Afghanistan on August 15, people across the globe have been protesting against the extremist group. In the United Kingdom, people began protesting against the Taliban on August 21. The protests have now entered the second week since Afghan nationals and various UK-based Afghan community groups organised the march against the Taliban.

Protests against Taliban in the UK

The demonstrators began the rally from Marble Arch and walked towards BBC Headquarters, 10 Downing Street and the US Embassy, ANI cited Geo News report. The protesters urged the international community to do more to restore peace in Afghanistan. The demonstrators also condemned regional and international powers for causing the ongoing crisis in the war-torn country, according to ANI. Protesters outside BBC's central office at Oxford Circus demanded that the broadcaster should "present the true picture of the Afghan nation."

The demonstrators called on BBC to "stop portraying the Taliban and their bloody rule in a positive light," according to ANI. On August 21, people took to the streets in support of Afghanistan in the United Kingdom. The protesters turned on national music and unfurled a huge flag of Afghanistan. The demonstrators carried posters calling for democracy and urged the international community to stop the Taliban. It is worth mentioning that several rallies and protests have been taking place across the globe since August 15, when the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Afghan nationals and their allies have protested in countries around the world, in solidarity with Afghan citizens. The demonstrators have called for the support of Afghans as the evacuation process nears the August 31 deadline. It is worth noting that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on August 29, lauded the armed forces of the country after Britain’s last evacuation flight from Afghanistan landed on Sunday morning. The last remaining UK troops have now touched down in the home country after leaving the conflict-stricken country for the last time.

"It is at the darkest and the most difficult moments that the Armed Forces of this country have always performed their greatest and most astonishing feats," Johnson said in a video message shared on Twitter.

On the end of military operations in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/sOeXjeYtIr — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 29, 2021

IMAGE: AP

Inputs from ANI