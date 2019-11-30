Amazon's Alexa Leaving Festive Messages For Children From Santa Claus

With Christmas is right around the corner, Amazon Alexa has been sending out daily messages for children from Santa Claus to help get kids into the festive spirit. The voice-controlled device is not simply just a calendar reminder, in the message it also promises to keep people up to date with the latest festive news, further explaining how St Nick is gearing up for his busiest time of the year. According to international media reports, those who own an Alexa can simply ask the device one question and before answering it asks 'if you'd like to hear an update from Santa' following a sweet message.

The device is reportedly heard telling kids 'ho ho ho, I'm so looking forward to Christmas. I will be starting my daily Christmas update very soon so make sure you come back if you love Christmas, come back tomorrow for another Christmas update'. An Alexa user has also reported of hearing Santa say that he was busy making mince pies with Mrs Claus at their home in the North Pole. According to the official Amazon site from November 17, Alexa will no longer reveal the names of items likely to be gifts when customers ask of the tracking details. It will further also not deliver any notifications, to prevent spoiling surprises during the holiday season.

Amazon Alexa is multilingual

As far as content is concerned, this would be varied – viz Panchatantra stories, dialogues of Bollywood, jokes, music, and more. However, a major USP of the PDA is its ability to control homes in case these are smart. This includes the likes of Alexa being used to dim the lights at home. To have this new multilingual mode up and running, a software update is required to bring Alexa closer to speaking Hindi and English almost flawlessly. In fact, seeking Alexa’s help to have her multi-lingual mode set up is another good idea to implement.

If you think that your Alexa is ready to go bilingual, do try asking her the current temperature, the traffic conditions, or even the weather outside. These need to be in both English and Hindi – on a random basis. Finally, it should definitely do Amazon a world of good in case Alexa is made proficient with all the classical languages of India.

