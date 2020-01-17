As Brexit Day Nears, Big Ben's Bong Becomes Lawmakers' Main Concern

With UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deadline coming closer, the talks around whether the iconic Big Ben should ring out Britain's exit from the 27 nation-bloc after years of debate still remain in a tough spot. The world-famous bell in the parliament's Elizabeth tower has been silent since August 2017 while undergoing repairs, however, while Brexit supporters want it to sound on January 31, the House of Commons rejected the idea.

According to international reports, the lawmakers do not support the idea of Big Ben sounding after being told that it would cost nearly $653,000. House Speaker Lindsay Hoyle declared that it would then add to nearly 65,437 per bong. However, Johnson, an enthusiastic Brexiteer has kept the idea alive by suggesting the public could contribute money through a crowdfunding drive.

Read - Brexit Party Leader Farage Feels Enormous Sense Of Achievement

Crowdfund denied, Farage plans rally

Even the donors to British PM's Conservative party agreed that they would help, the Downing Street reportedly remained careful not to commit the government about contribution. Several British newspapers have supported the idea of sounding the Big Ben with headlines stating “Big Ben Must Bong for Brexit”. However, on January 16, Downing Street declared that parliamentary authorities are not allowed to crowdfund the money. Parliament's spokesperson reportedly said that there “may be potential difficulties” in accepting money from the public.

Nigel Farage, a leading campaigner for Brexit in the 2016 referendum has reportedly accused the Conservative government of being “embarrassed by Brexit and not proud of it.” Furthermore, MP Mark Francois also said that it was “inconceivable” that the world-famous clock would not be used to marks such a moment. As per some international reports, there has also been speculation of a plot by anti-Brexit “remainers” to inflate the estimated costs of 'Big Ben's bongs'.

Read - Big Ben Will Ring In London On New Year's Eve To Mark Start Of The Year

Pro-Brexit people have also raised questions about why the bell broke its silence for Remembrance Sunday and New Year's Eve but not for Brexit. The same questions have been contradicted by others who believe that with climate emergency and thousands sleeping in rough Britain, “you want to spend half a million pounds to ring a bell?”. In addendum to that, since the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers, a representative body of campanologists, have also denied supporting the occasion with bell ringing, Farage is now planning a rally in Parliament Square on Brexit day. One leading commentator reportedly suggested that everyone brings along their own bells to rings.

Read - United Kingdom: Big Ben Could Chime To Mark Brexit Day On January 31

Read - British MPs Hope To Get Big Ben Chime For Britain's Departure From EU

(With agency inputs)