British MPs Hope To Get Big Ben Chime For Britain's Departure From EU

Nearly 50 members of the parliament, led by Mark Francois of the hardline anti-EU European Research Group have reportedly revived an attempt to get Big Ben to chime for Britain's departure from the European Union. According to international media reports, the famous bell has been silent since August 2017 because of major renovations scheduled to last four years. Francois also tried to get approval for it long to ring out on the first Brexit date of March 29 but the move was reportedly blocked by then-House of Commons speaker John Bercow.

While talking to an international media outlet, Francois called for the public to support the move so that the national icon of Big Ben will chime to mark the fact that the country is free again. Britain is due to leave the bloc on January 31. The re-elected Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson has also planned to present the Brexit Bill or the Withdrawl Agreement Bill in front of the new members of the parliament on December 20. Johnson has further also pledged to work "24-hours-a-day, flat out" to get Brexit done in his first cabinet meeting on December 17.

Brexit vote before Christmas

Deputy Finance Minister, Rishi Saunak said that the new government will aim to re-submit the Withdrawl Agreement Bill to the lawmakers for ratification before Christmas. This would further allow the ministers to start work on other priorities such as 'levelling up' the country. The cabinet office minister Michael Gove also said on December 15 that 'to get Brexit done' will be the top priority in government and then to agree on a new trade deal with the European Union by the end of 2020.

The Conservative PM visited the former strongholds of Labour after Corbyn's party faced a crushing defeat in the elections and said that he "will repay the trust". On December 14, Johnson visited the British citizens who turned their back on Labour party and helped Conservatives to acquire a historic majority in the snap general elections. The December 12 elections also turned out to be the biggest win for Johnson's Conservative party since Margaret Thatcher's triumph in 1987.

