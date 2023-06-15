Avtar Khanda, Amritpal Aide & Face Of Attack On Indian High Commission in UK Dies

Why you're reading this: Avtar Singh Khanda, a close associate of arrested Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, passed away in London on Thursday (June 15). The cause of his death has not yet been ascertained and his medical report is awaited.

Khanda, also known as Ranjodh Singh, had a history of notorious activities, and his actions came under the radar of Indian intelligence's attention three different times. He was the head of the London unit of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and an expert in bomb-making. His supporters now want to declare him a martyr.

3 things you need to know:

Khanda was suffering from blood cancer and was undergoing treatment at Sandwell and West Birmingham hospitals a fortnight ago.

He was identified as the principal accused by the National Investigating Agency in the dishonouring of the Indian flag at the London High Commission during an orchestrated protest on March 19.

Khanda entered the UK on a student visa and soon joined the separatist movement brewing in the country.

Face of March attack on Indian High Commission in London dies

Khanda had numerous complaints in his name from the British-Indian community for spouting hate speech against the Indian government and Indians on a UK-based Khalistani channel with Jagjeet Singh Jeeta. Khanda and other members of his radical outfit identified as Paramjeet Singh Pamma, Joga Singh, Kuldip Singh Chaheru, and Gursharan Singh, among others, were a part of almost all the violent demonstrations that were held outside the Indian High Commission in London in the last 3 years.

Who is Avtar Singh Khanda? What was his relation with jailed pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh?

Born in Punjab's Moga district, Khanda is believed to have had close ties with jailed Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh. The self-styled chief of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) also had associations with other separatist leaders, including Jagtar Singh Tara and Paramjit Singh Pamma. Pamma was an active member of the Khalistan Tiger Force.

Khanda first gained attention when a group of protesters protested against Punjab's Police's attempts to nab the Waris Punjab De chief. According to local reports, it is believed that Khanda was the mentor of Amritpal Singh, and he helped Amritpal escape the police for 37 days. Back in 2015, when the Indian government handed over a list of individuals conspiring against India to the British government, Avtar Singh Khanda's name was also on that list. He was accused of preaching radicalism to the youth.