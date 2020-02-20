The Debate
Baroness Warsi Backs British Rapper For Calling Boris Johnson 'racist'

UK News

A former Conservative Party chairwoman, Baroness Warsi has backed British rapper Dave for calling UK PM Boris Johnson a “racist” during Brit Awards performance.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Baroness Warsi

A former Conservative Party chairwoman, Baroness Warsi has backed British rapper Dave for calling UK PM Boris Johnson a “racist” during Brit Awards performance. While most members of the British parliament have denied making comments on the performance of 21-year-old rapper, Warsi not only tweeted in his support but also called it a “necessary wake up call”. However, the UK home secretary Priti Patel insisted that Johnson was misunderstood. 

During his performance at the 40th edition of the annual pop music awards, Dave added a surprise verse to his track 'Black' where he said, “It is racist, whether or not it feels racist, the truth is our prime minister’s a real racist”. It was after this performance, that Dave was hailed by people around the world for “groundbreaking” performance that “set the bar up to high”. Further in his song, the rapper also supported the Grenfell survivors who have alleged the British PM to have downgraded the importance of the disaster and is “is out of touch” with their present situation. 

Read - 'Our Prime Minister's A Real Racist': Rapper Dave Attacks Boris Johnson At BRIT Awards

Read - Boris Johnson Chooses To Stay In Country Mansion Instead Of Visiting Storm Dennis' Victims

Warsi mentions appointment of Sabinsky

While supporting Dave, Warsi also mentioned the “appalling appointment” of  Andrew Sabisky who said that black people are less intelligent. The former Conservative party chairwoman has called out the government for its failure to tackle the Islamophobia in the party, called Dave's words as “powerful”. However, Patel, on the other hand, appeared in an interview with international broadcast where she said that she had worked with Johnson for several years and accused Dave of not knowing him well. Meanwhile, other internet users also supported Dave and applauded his performance. 

 Read - UK PM Johnson And Estranged Wife Reach Financial Settlement

Read - HC Stays Penalty Notice On Johnson And Johnson For 'profiteering' On Sale Of Sanitary Napkins

Published:
COMMENT
