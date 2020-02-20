Baroness Warsi Backs British Rapper For Calling Boris Johnson 'racist'

A former Conservative Party chairwoman, Baroness Warsi has backed British rapper Dave for calling UK PM Boris Johnson a “racist” during Brit Awards performance. While most members of the British parliament have denied making comments on the performance of 21-year-old rapper, Warsi not only tweeted in his support but also called it a “necessary wake up call”. However, the UK home secretary Priti Patel insisted that Johnson was misunderstood.

During his performance at the 40th edition of the annual pop music awards, Dave added a surprise verse to his track 'Black' where he said, “It is racist, whether or not it feels racist, the truth is our prime minister’s a real racist”. It was after this performance, that Dave was hailed by people around the world for “groundbreaking” performance that “set the bar up to high”. Further in his song, the rapper also supported the Grenfell survivors who have alleged the British PM to have downgraded the importance of the disaster and is “is out of touch” with their present situation.

@Santandave1 had got something to say. This man is one of a kind. #BRITs2020

Wow wow wow

That performance of #Black by #Dave was powerful- pin drop silence

After the appalling appointment of #Sabinsky & the shameful lack of condemnation this week from No10 this performance felt like a necessary wake up call in the most provocative way

Warsi mentions appointment of Sabinsky

While supporting Dave, Warsi also mentioned the “appalling appointment” of Andrew Sabisky who said that black people are less intelligent. The former Conservative party chairwoman has called out the government for its failure to tackle the Islamophobia in the party, called Dave's words as “powerful”. However, Patel, on the other hand, appeared in an interview with international broadcast where she said that she had worked with Johnson for several years and accused Dave of not knowing him well. Meanwhile, other internet users also supported Dave and applauded his performance.

Dave is a king, an absolute king. I'm speechless

I'm not sure how "Who's Dave" is trending this morning. However, if you don't know him, this is Dave

Can't get over Dave's performance at the #Brits yesterday.



Seeing a Nigerian rapper making a statement with music makes me proud.



Goosebumps yo.

