'Our Prime Minister's A Real Racist': Rapper Dave Attacks Boris Johnson At BRIT Awards

After picking up the biggest prize of the night — the album of the year — for Psychodrama, rapper Dave called the British Prime Minister a 'real racist' at the Brit awards 2020. The rapper also rebuked the media for their treatment of the Duchess of Sussex compared to the positive coverage of Kate Middleton.

A politically-charged version of Black

According to reports, the 21-year old rapper performed a politically charged version of his song Black. The song touched on many issues including the victims of the Grenfell Towers and the Windrush generation. Reports also indicate that his song had a tribute to the London Bridge attack victim Jack Merritt.

It was during this song that the rapper called the British Prime Minister a 'real racist' in the lines: "It is racist whether or not it feels racist/ The truth is our prime minister's a real racist". Paying tribute to London Bridge attack victim, Dave rapped: "There's tears in our eyes and love in our hearts". Jack Merritt died last year after being injured by Usman Khan in the London Bridge Attack, as indicated by reports.

Ctiticising the British press’s treatment of Meghan Markle, he rapped: “If you don’t want to get it, then you’re never gonna get how the news treats Kate versus how they treated Meghan.”

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel later appeared on local media where she denounced Dave's comments and claimed that they were 'utter nonsense' and 'highly inappropriate'. Dave was not the only person at the award show who brought in politics into the event.

US rapper Tyler, The Creator, who was banned by Theresa May when she was home secretary from entering the UK in 2015 over some of his song lyrics, poked fun at her as he accepted his gong for international male solo artist. He said that she was at home, very angry.

The award show that was held on Tuesday night began with a tribute to Caroline Flack, the former Love Island host who was found dead in her apartment on Saturday after she allegedly committed suicide.

