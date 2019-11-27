Bestselling British Author Lee Child Says Applying For Irish Passport Over Brexit

Lee Child aka James Grant who is the creator of the bestselling detective novel based on the fictional character Jack Reacher has revealed that he will become an Irish so that he can continue to travel within the European Union after Brexit. Grant is a British citizen born in Coventry, central England and uses the name Lee Child as a pen name. He told media that he was in the process of applying for a passport as his father was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland. An Irish publication quoted him as saying that he thought he hasn't got the passport yet and he plans to get it very soon and that he feels he is cheating as he will get in the back door.

Adding more to his take on Britain, the author said that he is not a fan of Britain though he was born in it. He thinks that the country is silly and that is why he lives in America, he added.

Lee Child expresses dislike for Boris Johnson

Lee Child told about his plans in Berlin when he was on a four-city European tour with three other British writers - Kate Mosse, Jojo Moyes, and Ken Follett. The author's decision is still due and will be implicated once Prime Minister Boris Johnson wins a majority at a general election next month. Child further pointed out that Johnson was an elitist as he went to the prestigious Eton College and Oxford University. He added that if Johnson went to a normal school like Child, he would never be the British Prime Minister. Journalists present at Berlin asked the author what would happen if he was locked with Johnson in an isolated farmhouse for a weekend. To this, Child surprisingly answered that if such a situation arises then only one of them would survive, implicating his aggressive thoughts about the Btitish PM.

James Dover Grant aka Lee Child has been granted the order of CBE, which is the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. He shot to fame with his detective novel series 'Jack Reacher'. The books follow the adventures of a former American military policeman, Jack Reacher, who wanders the United States solving crimes. Grant's first novel, Killing Floor, won both the Anthony Award and the Barry Award for Best First Novel. He also joined Granada Television, part of the UK's ITV Network, in Manchester as a presentation director for which he worked for a brief period in the 1990s.

