Black Lives Matter Protesters Topple Slaver's Statue, Kneel On Its Neck, Throw It Into Sea

'Black Lives Matter' protestors in the United Kingdom toppled the 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston's statue into Bristol Harbour on Monday. According to the videos and images that have surfaced on social media, the protestors attached ropes to the statue before pulling it down. Some of the protestors are also seen kneeling on the statue's neck-- just as the ex-police officer killed George Floyd. This comes after one of Britain's most renowned leaders Winston Churchill's statue was vandalized and defaced by the protestors.

Edward Colston, who was a controversial figure in Bristol, was involved in slavery during the 1600s-- as the Royal African Company transported thousands of Africans across the Atlantic Ocean. The protests in London against racial inequality and systemic racism are a small part of a larger global movement sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Protests against George Floyd's death

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. Several protestors also converged outside the White House shouting "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe". The focus of the protests is the alleged institutional bigotry and consequent brutality in American police forces.

Last week, as many as 40 cities across the United States imposed curfews in response to the mass protests. According to international media reports, around 5,000 National Guard soldiers have been activated in 15 states, as well as in Washington DC, along with 2,000 other personnel who are prepared to activate if needed. Meanwhile, over 4,000 people across the US States have been arrested during the protests.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis two weeks ago. Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

