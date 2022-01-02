Boris Johnson Asks For ‘robust Contingency Plans’ For COVID-19 Absences At Workplaces

As the highly mutated and transmissible B.1.1.529 Omicron variant threatens to cause disruption across the UK workplaces, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, January 1 asked his ministers to draw ‘robust contingency plans’ to address the coronavirus-related staff absences.

According to several reports, the UK is mulling another mega staff shortage due that threatens to disrupt supply chains and businesses over the coming few weeks. Johnson has demanded the MPs to formulate a plan to tackle the discrepancies within their respective sectors as health officials and Prime Minister’s chief medical advisor predicts high COVID-19 levels that will potentially hit businesses hard.

Prepare for a 'worst-case scenario': UK PM

British Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay was asked by Johnson to chair the regular meetings with the British ministers and assess how the highly mutated Omicron would affect the workforce across the businesses and supply chains. The public sector across the UK, meanwhile, has been cautioned about the workplace disruptions due to workforce shortages and has been asked to prepare for a worst-case scenario. UK’s Cabinet Office told the LBC that nearly a quarter of staff is expected to be off work in the weeks ahead due to the fast-spreading Omicron wave.

Workplaces are set to face up to 25 percent absences but Johnson has asked the ministers to set up a plan to address 10 percent, 20 percent, and 25 percent workforce absence rates. The cabinet office, though, also claims at this time that the workforce disruption caused by the Omicron variant had been somewhat controlled in "most parts of the public sector” in the UK. Some of the sectors that are already suffering from the workforce shortage are the UK’s transport, the NHS, and schools.

The sea of Omicron cases has left umpteen Britons isolated at homes and unable to report to workplaces, particularly across sectors where work from home is impossible.

Johnson has instructed Cabinet Office Minister Steve Barclay to chair regular meetings and take stock of the workforce absences and supply chain disruptions across various sectors as the Omicron spreads. UK Prime Minister asked the ministers to test preparations and contingency plans to mitigate the looming crisis. Currently, in case of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, people are asked to self-isolate for at least seven days in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and for up to 10 days in Scotland.