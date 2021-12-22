Amid soaring cases of the new COVID variant in the United Kingdom has brought mischievous people to spread rumours about the lockdown. Refuting such speculations, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Tuesday, has cleared that his government would not invoke COVID-19 lockdown or strict measures before Christmas. Johnson advised the people to go ahead with their Christmas plans but added to be cautious before moving outdoors. However, Johnson said his government will keep tracking all the activities and added strict measures may come into force after December 25.

Watch PM Johnson addressing people about COVID situation:

I wanted to confirm that people can go ahead with their Christmas plans.



But we’re keeping a constant eye on the data and can’t rule out any further measures after Christmas.



Please continue to be cautious, follow the guidance and Get Boosted Now: https://t.co/VKGvuQ4lzq pic.twitter.com/506RPwP94h — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 21, 2021

Notably, the announcement from the UK head came after the country has reported at least 90,629 new COVID cases on Tuesday. Though the overall cases dip slightly in the past 24 hours, the Omicron variant has seen a steep rise. In a video message, Johnson said: "In view of the continuing uncertainty about several things the severity of Omicron, uncertainty about the hospitalisation rate or the impact of the vaccine rollout or the boosters, we don't think today that there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures before Christmas." "We continue to monitor Omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates we will be ready to take action if needed," Johnson added.

Go ahead with your plans, says Johnson

Further, Johnson pointed that the new coronavirus variant was spreading at a speed never seen before. "The government will continue to monitor the data closely and will not hesitate to act after Christmas if necessary," he added. The UK Prime Minister also suggested people go ahead with their plans but added to get the booster jabs at the earliest. Notably, the Johnson government has already invoked a new set of rules ordering masks to be worn in most indoor settings in England and requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enjoy leisure services such as nightclubs and large crowded events.

Death related to COVID-19 could rise up to 75,000

Earlier on Sunday, scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine informed that death related to COVID-19 could rise up to 25,000-75,000 in the next five months if strict measures are not taken urgently. The researchers also had forecast nearly half a million people being hospitalized with the highly infectious virus by the end of April. It also noted that the cases in January would break the earlier record. Further, the scientists pointed the soar and severity of the cases will depend on how much the new COVID variant escapes protection from vaccines. Though the researchers have not mentioned the role of a booster dose and the effect in tackling the new variant, they advocated for administering it.

