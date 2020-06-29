UK PM Boris Johnson Does Push-ups To Show How Fit He Is, Netizens React

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson resorted to push-ups during an interview with the British newspaper The Mail to show how fit he is after recovering from coronavirus. According to reports, Prime Minister Johnson was giving an interview to the newspaper discussing his plans to invest more in infrastructure to bounce back from the coronavirus impact. During the interview, Johnson said "I am as fit as a butcher's dog" following which he asked a question, "you want me to do some press-ups to show you how fit I am?" and started doing push-ups in a tie and shirt on his office floor.

So in response to accusations of poor health, Boris Johnson got on the floor and did some push-ups.



This is an Alan Partridge plot point. pic.twitter.com/1pVL2gEgEi — Adamal Crossing (@adam_j_taylor) June 28, 2020

The picture of Johnson doing push-ups was published on June 29 in the newspaper following which netizens went abuzz and started resharing it on the internet. The picture is now going viral on Twitter with some criticising the prime minister for staging stunts to distract the public from seeing the failure of his government in handling the coronavirus crisis. One user commented, "Perhaps instead of the daily briefing Boris Johnson can show us actually how many push-ups he can really do." Another user wrote, "Such disrespect. He should visit care homes, and the hospitals; the NHS staff, and the relatives of those who have lost a loved one. Do your push-ups there."

Very impressive push-ups, Mr Johnson.



If you're done with the juvenile behaviour, perhaps you'd care to lift a finger for the sake of young people.



If it helps, think of it as showing off for the grown-ups in the room.#BorisJohnson #DavidBrenthttps://t.co/SH4heNlpWm — Tim Ireland (@bloggerheads) June 28, 2020

Meanwhile he’s doing push-ups. At the election, voters will judge who is worthy of prime minister and not just a bungling clown. — Mark (@MarkRMill) June 29, 2020

So he’s not doing push-ups today it’s builder Boris! The same guy who gave us a bridge to nowhere on the Thames, who’s party has destroyed or sold the foundations of the UK at a loss! Now wants to build us up so his part can sell again #BorisHasFailedTheNation #BorisJohnson — Stephen Worrall 🌈🌈🌈 (@Worral10S) June 29, 2020

hey boris johnson stop doing push-ups infront of the press and sort yr country out you look like a knob — ash (@dreamershoteI) June 28, 2020

After the failure of Boris Johnson's push-ups PR stunt, the UK PM decides to double down. pic.twitter.com/k1RcBrkZUm — Teacher Dude (@teacherdude) June 29, 2020

Seeing Boris Johnson doing push-ups makes one wonder

if the next pictures will show him bare-chested riding a horse or taking up judo. — Dawn (@peacelily01) June 27, 2020

COVID-19 in UK

According to the department of health and social care, the United Kingdom has tested 91,95,132 people as of June 28, of which 1,27,709 were tested on June 27 alone. So far, 3,12,653 people have tested positive in the country with over 43,600 deaths. The United Kingdom is one of the worst-hit countries in the world with the third-highest death toll, just behind Brazil and the United States. Meanwhile, the world has recorded over 10 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,02,000 deaths.

