Boris Johnson Promises To Not Make 'major Changes' In His Remaining Time As 'caretaker' PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was forced to resign on Thursday after over 50 officials announced their departures, has promised his cabinet that he would not be using the remaining time in Downing Street to make any “major changes of direction”. Johnson caved into the pressure mounted by a series of scandals which ultimately led to the mass exodus of Tory MPs, gradually leading to his exit as the UK PM. He, however, wants to stay in No 10 until the party chooses his successor. Johnson would carry on a “caretaker” prime minister until a new UK leader is announced.

As the UK crisis unfolded, Johnson told the ministers at a cabinet meeting that he is not planning on “major changes of direction" or taking "major fiscal decisions," according to Downing Street, stated BBC. He said, “I don't expect you will be browbeaten by No 10 to do radical or strange new policies” but added that there was "no excuse to take your foot off the pedal". Johnson even joked with the newly-appointed cabinet ministers who filled out the vacant posts after overnight resignations, and said it was his “best cabinet ever”.

Newly-appointed Welsh Secretary Rober Buckland also told BBC that Johnson agreed to serve as a "caretaker" prime minister. He added, “That is very, very clear. And that is what the cabinet established clearly today”.

‘Process of choosing new leader should begin now’: Johnson

Boris Johnson, who did not mention the word “resign” in his speech, said, “It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister... the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week…And I've today appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place."

The Conservative leader quit after more than 50 ministers quit his government and told him to go. He earlier rebuffed calls by his Cabinet to step down in the wake of ethics scandals. Johnson, who is the first PM in the history of the country to face so many resignations, could not fill his government because he could not replace people in his cabinet and it was simply ‘unsustainable’, a Sky News report said.

The mass resignations were triggered by the fallout from the resignation that took place last Thursday when Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher stepped down from his post amid allegations of sexual misconduct. He was accused of groping at least two guests at a private dinner on June 29.

The UK PM on July 5 had also said that he had forgotten about being told of allegations against Pincher prior to the June 29 incident. But, two key members of the British government, health secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced their resignations and more than two dozen officials followed suit.

