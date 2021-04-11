Boris Johnson Rejects Dublin's Proposal To Hold Talks As Unrest In Northern Ireland Surges

The Boris Johnson government is resisting growing calls to hold a special crisis summit with the Republic of Ireland as violence and tension in Northern Ireland scale to new heights. Speaking to the Observer, a source close to the British administration said that London has failed to show any enthusiasm towards the Irish proposal of a high-level intergovernmental conference. The proposal, which was eventually turned down by Downing Street, was made late last week under the provisions of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

'Centre is going to hold'

The senior source further reckoned that Dublin strongly believes that a strong political leadership-which has to come from the two governments- is required to stabilize the situation in Northern Ireland. Therefore, it was critical for the British and Irish governments to hold talks urgently. The source further said that the Republic of Ireland strongly believes that such a meeting would provide a “very visible way” to reassure people that the “centre is going to hold”.

The Guardian, on April 11, reported that Dublin has clarified that it wanted the bi-governmental to be held in Northern Ireland between the British secretary of state for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, and the Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney, to address a series of issues that have reignited tensions, including trade and border problems caused by the Brexit deal struck by UK PM Boris Johnson.

Conflict and unrest in Northern Ireland first emerged in Derry on March 30 after loyalist communities voiced their angst on post-Brexit trade agreements, which they said created a divide between the region and the rest of the UK. Turbulence also surged following the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) decision not to punish two dozen Sinn Fein politicians who – despite tight restrictions as a result of Covid-19 – attended the funeral of the former head of IRA intelligence, Bobby Storey. The turbulence soon spread to other parts including Belfast and Newtownabbey, where rioters took violent measures.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)