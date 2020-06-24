Boris Johnson Says 'can't Wait To Go Out' As UK Reopens Pubs And Restaurants

As the United Kingdom moves towards reopening next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly said that he cannot wait to enjoy social life after pubs and restaurants reopen. However, he cautioned that the Britons would have to act responsibly. Britain, which went under lockdown earlier in March "could" reopen its pubs, bars, restaurants from July 4. This comes as the country has reported cases and fatalities as of now.

"Frankly I can't wait to go to pub or a restaurant, even if it may not be wholly compatible with the new diet that I'm on," Johnson said.

Speaking to international media reporters, the British leader said that all pubs, eateries and hotels “could reopen” in the nation from July 4. Opining that people should go out, the British leader said that he thinks they should “enjoy themselves and rediscover things” that they haven't been able to do for a long period of time.

'People should be cautious'

As per the news rules, the drinkers in the pubs would now have to stand one foot apart instead of two-which was mandatory previously. Though the exact guidelines for “socializing” are yet to be out, reports claim that new rule would allow visitors to enter pubs provided they give their full contact details.

Johnson also revealed that getting a haircut to his trademark shock of blonde hair was one of his priorities after the rules are eased. However, despite saying that he was keen on seeing activity and bustle around, he urged the residents to be cautious, alert and follow government guidelines.

"We can't have, you know, great sort of writhing scenes in the beer gardens when the virus could be passed on," he said.

This comes in contrast to Johnson's remark on reopening cricket. Johnson admitted that the country was not yet prepared for the restart of recreational cricket but said that West Indies' tour of England wasn't under threat. Responding to a question from Conservative MP Greg Clark in the House of Commons, Johnson said that it was too soon to lift current restrictions preventing the return of recreational cricket. County sides have lost more than half the season due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic with most sides terminating contracts with foreign players owing to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the pandemic. UK has reported as many as 307682 confirmed cases and 43011 deaths.

