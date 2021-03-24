Boris Johnson Says 'capitalism' And 'greed' Behind UK's COVID-19 Vaccine Success

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told Tory MPs that “capitalism” and “greed” were behind the country’s rapid COVID-19 vaccination programme. According to BBC, Johnson’s remarks were not connected to the EU row over vaccine supply but was in reference to the profit motive driving companies to develop new products. His comments on March 23 were reportedly made during a closed Zoom meeting with Conservative MPs in which he also praised pharmaceutical companies for developing vaccines at speed.

Johnson was quoted saying that the reason the country has vaccine success is because of “capitalism and because of greed”. However, later, the UK PM attempted to backtrack on the comments, reportedly telling Tory MPs to “forget” what he said and adding that he regretted his initial remarks. Wales Office Minister David TC Davies, who attended the meeting, also said that the PM made “absolutely clear” that it was a joke and a reference to the film ‘Wall Street’.

Davies added that whoever leaked PM’s comments needs to take a long hard look at themselves because it was “very irresponsible”. Another MP said that Johson had realised that he had messed up as soon as he had said it and didn’t meat it. He added that the PM had also asked those present to “remove that comment” from their collective memory.

UK PM criticised for ‘disgusting remarks’

However, Johnson’s remarks drew criticism online as politicians took to Twitter to condemn the PM’s comments. Ministers including Andy Burnham, Peter Kyle and Francis O’ Grady criticised Johnson for his “insulting” remarks. Several healthcare workers, including Julia Grace Patterson, also expressed their dismay and called the PM’s remarks “disgusting”.

Celebrating “greed” in a pandemic?



Same old Tories. — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) March 24, 2021

Meanwhile, on Tuesday UK marked the first anniversary of the UK’s stay-at-home lockdown. The country declared a ‘National Day of Reflection’ and the PM hailed the “great spirit” shown by the nation through the most difficult year in the country’s history. “The last 12 months has taken a huge toll on us all, and I offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones,” Johnson said in reference to the year that also saw him test positive for coronavirus and hospitalised for treatment.

