Boris Johnson Tipped To Become Next NATO Secretary-General By UK's Conservative Party

Senior Conservative Party members are vouching for the outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to become the next secretary general of North Atlantic Treaty Organization [NATO]. Johnson is being endorsed for the position when the high-profile designation next becomes free after Jens Stoltenberg completes his four-year term. NATO chief was due to be appointed this September but the process is speculated to have been delayed due to the recent war in Ukraine waged by Russian Federation.

"Prime Minister is being touted as a candidate to fill the key defence post with the incumbent Jens Stoltenberg widely expected to stand down in September next year," UK's newspaper Telegraph learnt via sources familiar with the development.

Johnson will be the latest politician pushed for the role after British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, former UK Prime Minister Theresa May and David Cameron.

Boris Johnson frontrunner for NATO chief role

The opportunity for the postion of the head of NATO is being touted for Johnson after he steps down as the Prime Minister of the UK on September 6. He would also have to quit his role as UK MP in order to take up the responsibility. Johnson will likely take up the role after the chief of the US-led military bloc Jens Stoltenberg “stands down in September next year,” that will leave a vacancy for the high-profile defense position, the paper revealed. "People will probably argue over Boris Johnson's legacy for years – but one thing which is clearly inarguable is his absolutely staunch support for Ukraine in the face of Russian barbarity," the report further added.

Not just the Consevative Party members, but the British Defence Committee has also been supporting Johnson's candidacy to be the next Secretary General of NATO, particularly due to his incessant support towards ally Ukraine during the course of the Russian aggression. Some UK officials, although have also opposed the idea, such as Lord Richard Dannatt, former head of the British Army, who made clear that he cannot support Johnson because of "his character" and recent series of controversies surounding his overall conduct as a British premier. "Undoubtedly, he has done a lot of good things and our full square support for Ukraine is fantastic," he told the British paper. "But I am afraid it is the personal stuff, the lack of integrity, the lack of trust. Frankly, we don't want to expose Boris Johnson on the international stage for more ridicule. He is a national embarrassment," Dannatt reminded.

Another senior UK ministry of defense personnel, who spoke on condition of anonymity said that there is a likelihood Emmanuel Macron, the French President, would veto Boris Johnson "The reality is that NATO sec gens are appointed by unanimous decision. Any country can veto," the unnamed source stressed. "Do you think President Macron would nominate Boris Johnson to be the sec gen of NATO? It is a challenge for a Brit full stop. You need the United States to support you and the French to say 'yes,'" the official furthermore iterated.