Boris Johnson To Mandate All New Buildings To Have EV Charging Point From 2022: Report

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson will strive to bolster the country's clean energy credentials by announcing that all new buildings in England will be required to have electric vehicle charging stations from next year. The Prime Minister is expected to outline "world-leading" proposals to toughen up requirements for new homes and buildings in a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on Monday, November 23, according to a report by The Guardian. In an attempt to assist in phasing out the usage of gasoline and diesel cars before their sales end in 2030, the developers will be required to install electric vehicle charging points on sites like supermarkets and office buildings.

UK government to add 1,45,000 extra charging points every year

The government estimates that 1,45,000 extra charging points will be added per year as a result of the new move. Buildings that are undergoing renovations and will have more than 10 parking spaces will also come under the ambit of the new regulations. Meanwhile, PM Johnson is expected to highlight the need for renewable energy just weeks after the UK hosted COP26, saying the country is at a crossroads and that "we cannot continue on as we are," reported the outlet. He will inform business executives that public spending should not be used alone to "adapt our economy to the green industrial revolution," but that the government will focus on research and technology investment, productivity growth, and "then get out your way."

The government will also fund a £150 million loan scheme, distributed by 'Innovate UK' over three years. It will be done in order to assist British small and medium-sized businesses in commercialising their most recent research. The "innovation loans" will be available to a wide range of industries, including green enterprises, and will be based on a business pilot. In addition, a further £9.4 million has been confirmed for a 'first-of-its-kind hydrogen project' in the UK's largest onshore wind farm near Glasgow, according to Downing Street.

26,000 publicly available EV charging devices installed in UK

The funds will be used to support the Whitelee green hydrogen programme, which aims to build the country's largest "electrolyser." It is a system that converts water into hydrogen gas and is utilised to store energy and deliver zero-carbon fuel to local transportation providers, reported The Guardian. It is worth noting that nearly 26,000 publicly available electric vehicle charging devices, including 4,900 rapid ones, have been installed as part of the government's goal of reaching net-zero by 2050. Besides, a total of 250,000 points have also been installed in homes and workplaces.

