Boris Johnson Wishes Captain Moore On 100th Birthday, Thanks Him For Raising £30mn For NHS

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished Captain Tome Moore, who raised over £30 million for the National Health Service, 100th birthday on behalf of the entire country. The war veteran had earlier decided to walk one hundred times on his garden till his 100th birthday on April 30 with an initial goal of raising £500,000 but ended up receiving £31,065,387 through an online fundraiser. Along with becoming an epitome of dedication, the old man with his walker became the household name for the entire country amid coronavirus outbreak.

I want to wish @captaintommoore a very special 100th Birthday. Thank you on behalf of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/YqJxtHLCav — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 30, 2020

As the entire UK seems to be celebrating Moore’s birthday, the country’s Ministry of Defence also appointed the 100-year-old Captain as the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College Harrogate. While UK PM called Moore as “hope of light”, the Chief of the General Staff called him a “role model” for both, young as well as old generation. Even England's cricket team appointed Moore as its Honorary Member on April 30.

🎉@captaintommoore has been appointed as the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College Harrogate. Happy birthday Colonel Tom!



"His mature wisdom, no-nonsense attitude and humour in adversity make him an inspirational role model to generations young and old" @ArmyCGS pic.twitter.com/xC6sRICfHB — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 30, 2020

A very happy 100th birthday @captaintommoore! 💯



You are a national treasure and an inspiration to all of us.#HappyBirthdayCaptainTom



🎥 @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/jfbHFoCubI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 30, 2020

Read - Fundraising Hero Captain Tom Made Honorary Colonel

Read - Captain Tom Gets Presents On Eve Of 100th Birthday

Who is Captain Moore?

Born and brought up in Yorkshire, Moore also served in Asia during World War II. However, since breaking his hip, the retired captain has to use a walker to move around. But during his treatments in the past, Moore reportedly voiced his gratitude towards the incredible service by "NHS heroes" and since then, hoped to do something in return. Amid the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, with the UK reportedly having fifth-highest death toll in the world, the public health service is overburdened. Therefore, according to Moore, the state-funded medical service would be helped by more money. He is now behind raising nearly £30 million and has thanked the "magnificent" supporters of his campaign.

£30 Million!

THANK YOU everyone you are all magnificent 👏 — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 30, 2020

Read - UK's Captain Tom Overwhelmed By Army 'promotion'

Read - Good News: 99-year-old Briton Raises $2.5 Million For 'NHS Heroes' Amid COVID-19 Crisis