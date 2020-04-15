Good News: 99-year-old Briton Raises $2.5 Million For 'NHS Heroes' Amid COVID-19 Crisis

A 99-year-old war veteran has decided to help Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) in its fight against coronavirus outbreak, by attempting to walk one hundred times on his garden before his 100th birthday on April 30. Initially, Tom Moore had planned on raising £500,000 but as of April 15, according to his online fundraiser, he has raised £4,394,198 which is at least eight times the hopeful amount. But, with more than 218k supporters backing the fundraiser for NHS, Moore has called NHS “brave” and has pledged to continue walking until the end of this month with the help of his walker.

I’m Captain Tom Moore, war veteran, 99 years of age (soon to be 100) and I’m walking for the NHS to raise money for our heroes.https://t.co/M1dkvoV3kE — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 10, 2020

Born and brought up in Yorkshire, Moore also served in Asia during World War II. However, since breaking his hip, the retired captain has to use a walker to move around. But during his treatments in the past, Moore reportedly voiced his gratitude towards the incredible service by "NHS heroes" and since then, hoped to do something in return. Amid the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, with the UK reportedly having fifth-highest death toll in the world, the public health service is overburdened. Therefore, according to Moore, the state-funded medical service would be helped by more money.

As of April 15, UK has recorded over 93,873 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection with at least 12,107 casualties. NHS has been widely appreciated for their ‘selfless’ service and its staff is often being deemed as ‘unsung heroes’ in the fight against the pandemic. NHS has successfully healed hundreds of COVID-19 patients including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was discharged earlier this week after testing negative for COVID-19.

