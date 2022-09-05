As the United Kingdom has started its countdown for the next Prime Minister, a close associate of the outgoing PM hinted at a possible return to frontline politics for Boris Johnson sooner or later. Heasserted that Johnson should "not be written off". In an interview with Sky News on Sunday, Lord Edward Lister was questioned about the claims that some MPs were having "seller's remorse" over Johnson's departure and wanted him to return.

Responding to the question, Lister stated that his colleagues have "overreacted" to the controversies that ultimately led to the resignation of the departing UK Prime Minister and that it was improper to remove him. When Lord Lister was asked if Johnson may be persuaded to make a comeback, he said, “Well, maybe in the future, I'd never say never on anything with Boris Johnson, anything is possible in the future."

Boris Johnson would continue to be 'a good prime minister': Lord Lister

Johnson’s close ally continued by saying that he thinks Boris Johnson would continue to be "a good prime minister". He asserted that Johnson was "the best prime minister we've had", and added, “I think he would be very successful in a further general election", Sky News reported.

Lord Lister, however, stressed that for the time being, they have "a new leader" and that the party must support Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss as the new head.

In addition to this, when Lord Lister was questioned if Johnson may attempt to return "if the ball comes loose at the top of the scrum", he said that he is an incredible person, with "full of energy" and puts in a lot of effort. “I'm not going to predict, all I'm saying is I would never write him off", he claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that this came at the time when the Sunday Mirror reported that nearly 12 Conservative MPs are preparing letters of no confidence in the next leader, in an effort to bring Johnson back before Christmas.

Meanwhile, some of Johnson's close associates and colleagues claimed they found it difficult to accept the notion that he would leave the political scene, as per media reports. One of Johnson's top advisers admitted to the American broadcast that he was not convinced that Johnson needed to leave Downing Street without the consent of the general public. According to him, Johnson told them he would be satisfied if he were to lose in elections rather than due to media pressure.

UK PM race

It is important to note that Rishi Sunak, the former UK Chancellor, caused difficulties for Johnson by resigning alongside his colleague, the health minister Sajid Javid. Outing UK PM Johnson, who had demonstrated his majority in the Parliament in June of this year, was abruptly ousted from office as a result of his choice, which caused a wave of ministers to quit in large numbers.

On September 5, the United Kingdom would finally know who will succeed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister following a heated Conservative Party contest between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

(Image: Twitter- Boris Johnson)