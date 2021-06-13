Boris Johnson's Son Wilfred Steals Spotlight With Rare Public Appearance At G7, See Pics

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's son Wilfred made a rare public appearance at the G7 (Group of Seven) and grabbed attention. Johnson and his wife Carrie introduced their son to G7 leaders and their spouses at a beach barbecue. During the event at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Wilfred was seen dressed in a white shirt and was waddling towards his mother. In the rare picture, United States' First Lady Jill Biden and Brigitte Macron were seen looking at him with a smile joyfully.

This is the second time Boris Johnson's son has been seen at the G7. Previously on June 10, Jill Biden enjoyed a stroll on the beach at Carbis Bay, Cornwall with Carrie Johnson, where she met Wilfred and gifted him a copy of the book she wrote, reported Mirror. The book — Joey: The Story Of Joe Biden — is about her husband's childhood.

It was wonderful to spend some time with Carrie Johnson and her son, Wilfred, today. The special relationship continues. pic.twitter.com/V4DmbJOwXI — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 10, 2021

Such a lovely photo of Carrie Johnson, Jill Biden and Wilfred Johnson enjoying Cornwall! 🇬🇧🇺🇸 #G7UK pic.twitter.com/rIkctQDuly — Cllr Joe Porter 🇬🇧🌳🦋 (@JoePorterUK) June 10, 2021

Why is Wilfred's face always strategically hidden? Every other PM with young children have been proud to show off the faces of their offspring. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gKuhb2uSR4 — JackJazz (@JayJay08752584) June 13, 2021

Biden's gift to Johnson

US President Joe Biden gifted Johnson a custom-built bicycle as a special souvenir for the first meeting between the two heads of state in Cornwall ahead of the G7 summit. According to reports, the special hand-built bicycle was designed as a part of the customary exchange of gifts between the heads and was chosen keeping in mind Johnson's regular cycling outings in London.

The bike was custom-made by a Philadelphia firm in a record time and at a third of the price. The red and white bike, in the colours of the United Kingdom flag, would otherwise take months to construct. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, owner of Bilenky Cycle Works- Stephen Bilenky was contacted by the US State Department on May 23 with a request to design a custom-made bicycle and a matching helmet for UK Prime Minister.

IMAGE: AP