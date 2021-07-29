Boris Johnson's 'umbrella Drama' At UK Memorial Event Leaves Netizens In Stitches; Watch

Some blamed it on inclement weather, but the struggle was real as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday was seen holding on to his umbrella awkwardly all while attending a police memorial event alongside the Prince of Wales that left the attendees in stitches, with many of those standing around him suppressing their laughter. During the dedication ceremony held in the English county of Staffordshire, the UK Prime Minister appears to adjust to his seating outside in the pouring rain, this is when he picks up his umbrella, and the ordeal starts.

The event was recognized to commemorate the sacrifice of police officers fallen in line on duty. But the British PM’s umbrella just won’t budge to unlock as he soaks in rain, initially. And while it did, UK’s Prime Minister Johnson was holding an upturned, inside-out Bumbershoot, almost blown away in the strong gusts. As the endearing leader suffered the embarrassing umbrella malfunction, unable to unfurl it, Prince Charles and the officials seated around him burst out in laugher.

Johnson is then seen desperately trying to adjust his unshapely umbrella back to normal but struggles some more amid the hysterics before he finally has some success. As he catches eyes with an onlooker, UK PM starts chuckling at his own umbrella blunder at the serious event, as his Home Secretary Priti Patel, whom Johnson was initially trying to offer a cover, laughed with fits of giggles.

Boris Johnson having trouble with an umbrella. 🤦 pic.twitter.com/PEucA11M7z — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 28, 2021

UK PM attracts slew of reactions

The now-viral video footage that has stirred commotion on Twitter was shot by the UK broadcaster Sky. It attracted strong reactions, as a commentator said, “Boris Johnson laughing at the police memorial because yet again he's been bamboozled by an umbrella.” Another wrote, “Boris Johnson - using an umbrella for the very first time.” Meanwhile one other stated, “And yesterday when he was yakking on about chain gangs did you notice how he wasn’t holding the umbrella over himself properly then either.”

Boris Johnson - using an umbrella for the very first time. pic.twitter.com/8QORGnUdDS — Matt Anderson (@MattAndo63) July 27, 2021

Seeing a clip Boris Johnson seemingly unable to use an umbrella to keep dry reminded me of the photo of him pretending to play a guitar with a capo. pic.twitter.com/bHRJCt5d0A — George Minister (@juddmin) July 27, 2021

Johnson was spotted a day earlier visiting Surrey Police headquarters in Guildford to launch an anti-crime policy, but his umbrella caught the press’ attention. He was apparently getting drenched under his umbrella as it shook sideways in the winds amid the bad weather.

Boris Johnson still managing to get wet under an umbrella yes that’s the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/2xO5mxVvpP — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) July 27, 2021

Boris Johnson being soaked by rain while attempting to hold an umbrella over his head and pretending not to notice is an underrated metaphor for his tenure as PM. pic.twitter.com/mEPT2gFoCU — Joe Franklin (@4ATB_Joe) July 27, 2021