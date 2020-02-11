The Debate
Brexit Campaigner Slammed For Commenting On 'confusing' Irish Politics

UK News

Brexiteer Darren Grimes made comments of the political scenario of Ireland in a programme while he had already called the country's electoral system 'confusing'

Brexit

As Ireland just finished the general election and witnessed Sinn Fein's victory over two incumbent parties, it has also been a major talk between British and Irish politics this week. Amid the political wave with post-Brexit talks and the Irish elections, Brexiteer Darren Grimes attended a programme for the international broadcaster and made comments of the political scenario of Ireland while he had already called the country's electoral system as 'confusing'. 

Grimes confronts criticism

However, since he presented his views on Irish politics, netizens mocked him for 'not understanding' the same few hours ago. Due to constant bashing on the various social media platform, Grimes later confronted the criticism saying 'he never said' that he did not understand the politics, as he had already mentioned that it was the 'electoral system' which was 'confusing'. 

Read -  Northern Ireland's First Gay Marriage On Feb 11 After Government Lifted Ban

Read - British PM's Plan To Build Scotland-Northern Ireland Bridge Criticised By Netizens

