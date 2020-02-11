Brexit Campaigner Slammed For Commenting On 'confusing' Irish Politics

As Ireland just finished the general election and witnessed Sinn Fein's victory over two incumbent parties, it has also been a major talk between British and Irish politics this week. Amid the political wave with post-Brexit talks and the Irish elections, Brexiteer Darren Grimes attended a programme for the international broadcaster and made comments of the political scenario of Ireland while he had already called the country's electoral system as 'confusing'.

Sinn Féin received a quarter of the vote in both the Republic and Northern Ireland, that is no mandate to force a referendum on Northern Ireland, whatever they might say. pic.twitter.com/VmELjh0hza — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) February 10, 2020

Grimes confronts criticism

However, since he presented his views on Irish politics, netizens mocked him for 'not understanding' the same few hours ago. Due to constant bashing on the various social media platform, Grimes later confronted the criticism saying 'he never said' that he did not understand the politics, as he had already mentioned that it was the 'electoral system' which was 'confusing'.

Just seen famous Irish politics expert Darren Grimes say "I'd also remind Sinn Fein..."



I'm sure they're hanging on your every word, pal. — Michael Glasper (@michaelglasper) February 10, 2020

Why are the BBC inviting Darren Grimes on your talk about the Irish election? There must be a half a million Irish people in London who know more, and certainly a few dozen Irish journalists? https://t.co/Mw8Cslosn4 — Matt Woods (@MatthewPWoods) February 11, 2020

Sitting in an Irish bar in North London, frequented by the ageing diaspora, including plumbers, builders and electricians. The level of political literacy about their general election would put your equivalent English gathering to shame. Still, we’ve always got Darren Grimes. — Europhile #FBPE (@LoveEU67) February 10, 2020

It is testing my Toby Young rule of media to talk about buses today,... I know nothing, as far as I can see nothing has been announced.

But then I just remember Darren Grimes talking about the Irish election on the TV, three weeks after publicly saying he knew nothing about it. — Tom Forth (@thomasforth) February 11, 2020

She's also asking Darren Grimes a man who has difficulties completing paperwork for an answer on the intricacies of Irish politics. — Not Sure 🐟🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@NotSureJoe) February 10, 2020

But sure, whatever, keep booking Darren Grimes to talk about Irish politics and whatever else he's just learned about from half-reading a Wikipedia page. — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) February 10, 2020

Between this and your man darren grimes being asked to go on tv and talk about ireland, no irish people available to talk about ireland, no?? — Ciara McShane (@Ciara87C) February 10, 2020

That really isn't what I said at all. I said the electoral system of Proportional Representation and Single Transferable Vote is confusing, which it is and really rather bad too. But whatever suits your narrative, pal. https://t.co/cjxtDo5aTg — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) February 11, 2020

