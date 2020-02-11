British PM's Plan To Build Scotland-Northern Ireland Bridge Criticised By Netizens

As Britain starts its transition period with the European Union, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been planning to build a £20bn bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland. According to international reports, a Downing Street spokesperson has said that Johnson has 'expressed interest' in relation to the bridge connecting Britain and North Ireland. The British government spokesperson further added that a 'proper piece of work being carried out into the idea'.

Netizens think it is stupid

However, the suggestion which is reportedly being considered by the British government has taken the internet by storm. Netizens not only called the idea 'stupid' but also mentioned that it would cause a conflict with Northern Ireland's plan for ports along Antrim coast for North Sea Oil supertankers. Some internet users also mocked the British PM for being a 'disgrace'.

So the government want to build a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland? Can they redirect funds to fix Clifton bridge first!?! #nottingham #trafficchaos — Paul Radford (@PaulRadford22) February 10, 2020

A bridge cannot be built across the straight between Scotland and Northern Ireland.



Beaufort's Dyke. End of. — Ser Liam Holman #FBPE #FBR 🇪🇺🔶️🌹💚🎪🕷🕯🐟 (@CentreleftMcGee) February 10, 2020

If we can have a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland, why don’t we build one to France?



It would be about the same distance and cost, but maybe we could ask the French to go halves? Just a thought



Ok, wait....no? Oh, I see.. — ThatMancock (@MancockThat) February 10, 2020

Is this a serious idea BoJo has? A 22 mile long bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland? #BoJobridge pic.twitter.com/j4DCjH8jyX — Rob Walker (@llamedos77) February 10, 2020

Pretty pleased to announce that I have been asked to coordinate plans for the building of a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) February 10, 2020

Answer to If a bridge were built between Scotland and Northern Ireland, where would it hit land in Scotland, and what would happen to that town? by @EuropeanNick https://t.co/1HxWciTHm6 — William (@AdamAWanderer) February 10, 2020

Boris Johnson’s want to to spend £20bn on a bridge between Scotland and Northen Ireland when’s there’s a record number of people sleeping rough on the streets and families going to food banks .. absolute disgrace 👎🏻 — Stinny (@Stinny88) February 10, 2020

Looking forward to Scotland and Northern Ireland both leaving the UK while the UK government is in the middle of constructing a bridge between them. — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) February 9, 2020

people are laughing at the impossibility of the Boris Bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland but it does include a loop-the-loop and an invisible service station — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 (@davemacladd) February 10, 2020

