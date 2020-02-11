The Debate
British PM's Plan To Build Scotland-Northern Ireland Bridge Criticised By Netizens

UK News

As Britain starts its transition period with the EU, UK PM Boris Johnson has been planning to build a  £20bn bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
British PM

As Britain starts its transition period with the European Union, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been planning to build a  £20bn bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland. According to international reports, a Downing Street spokesperson has said that Johnson has 'expressed interest' in relation to the bridge connecting Britain and North Ireland. The British government spokesperson further added that a 'proper piece of work being carried out into the idea'. 

Netizens think it is stupid

However, the suggestion which is reportedly being considered by the British government has taken the internet by storm. Netizens not only called the idea 'stupid' but also mentioned that it would cause a conflict with Northern Ireland's plan for ports along Antrim coast for North Sea Oil supertankers. Some internet users also mocked the British PM for being a 'disgrace'. 

Published:
COMMENT
