Brexit Deal: Priti Patel Stresses Security Arrangements With EU Will Make UK Safer

British Home Secretary Priti Patel stressed that the country will be safer after the UK's formal exit from the European Union on December 31. According to The Guardian, Patel's remark came as senior security officials and opposition MPs in the country raised concern about the lack of access to Europe's database in the new comprehensive security agreement with the EU. Britain will lose real-time access to key European information security agencies such as Europol and Eurojust.

The deal between London and Brussels will allow cooperation between the United Kingdom and other member states of the bloc in terms of security and policing issues. However, it will not provide Britain with real-time access to Europe's information database, which has raised concerns among security pundits in the country. Experts suggest that Patel, like other members of the British cabinet, is under immense pressure to defend the deal, which is why she is ignoring the security vulnerabilities of the arrangement.

"The safety and security of UK citizens is the Government’s top priority and the UK will continue to be one of the safest countries in the world. I’m immensely proud of the comprehensive package of capabilities we’ve agreed with the EU. It means both sides have effective tools to tackle serious crime and terrorism, protecting the public and bringing criminals to justice," Patel said about the agreement with the EU.

New arrangements under the deal

The new security agreement with the EU will streamline extradition arrangements, will enable fast and effective exchange of national DNA, fingerprint, and vehicle registration data. Other measures under the agreement will include arrangements enabling the fast and effective exchange of criminal records data via shared technical infrastructure, and arrangements providing for continued transfers of Passenger Name Record data to protect the public from serious crime and terrorism.

The UK and the EU reached an agreement on December 24 after tirelessly negotiating a deal for months. The free trade deal between the two sides will allow the free movement of goods produced by Britain and the EU. This is also the “first time” that the 27-nation-bloc has agreed to a ‘zero tariffs zero quota deal’ with any other trading partner. The British parliament is expected to vote on the deal on December 30.

