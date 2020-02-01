Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Brexit: Ex-PM Theresa May Calls It 'delivering Results'; EU Leaders Call It 'emotional'

UK News

After 47 years of European Union membership, Britain has finally left the 27-nation bloc on January 31 and most EU leaders expressed their mixed emotions.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brexit

After 47 years of European Union membership, Britain has finally left the 27-nation bloc on January 31 at 11:00 pm (local time). Most European leaders have mixed emotions about the UK's leap into political and trade uncertainty.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Britain's departure as a 'moment of real national renewal and change' while thousands of supporters gathered outside the British Parliament. Most Britons were seen welcoming the moment they longed for since the 2016 referendum to leave the European Union which was joined back in 1973.   

Theresa May says 'delivered result'

Theresa May, former Prime Minister of Britain said on Brexit Day that after nearly more than three years after the Referendum, Conservatives have 'delivered the result'. In 2016, 52 per cent Britons backed the decision of Brexit while 48 per cent wanted to be a part of the European Union, Splitting the country between 'Leavers' and 'Remainers'. However, this political chaos in London came to end with the snap December 12 general elections. 

Read - Brexit Day: Passengers Get Emotional On Last Eurostar From UK To France

As Britain moves into an 11-month transition period with the EU, Michel Barnier, the European Union's head of negotiations with the UK called the Brexit day as 'emotional'. However, Nigel Farage, the leader of Brexit Party in the UK called it the last day before Britons 'break free'. Farage also acknowledged the historic day as a 'victory for people'.

Read - Cummings Snaps At Reporter On Brexit Night

The President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen bid farewell to the long membership of the UK and said even though both sides share 'best possible relationship', it will 'never' be as good as membership in the European Union. Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, took pride in being the biggest single market even after losing its biggest military spender, and the world's international financial capital of London.  

The Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he 'profoundly regrets UK leaving the EU'. Varadkar also told an Irish newspaper that in the past few years which witnessed countless debates and discussions, he saw friendship with EU 'in action'.

French President Emmanuel Macron also called it a 'sad day' but gave an optimistic spin to his message and added that Brexit will 'lead the union to proceed differently'. He further called EU as 'irreplaceable adventure'. 

Read - 'Brexit Celebration': Netizens Applaud UK's 'freedom' After 47 Years

Read - Anti-Brexit Protest On Irish-Northern Irish Border

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRMALA RECITES KASHMIRI POEM
GOVT TO SELL LIC SHARES THROUGH IPO
FM'S JAITLEY TRIBUTE
FM ON WELLNESS, WATER, SANITATION
THREE PROMINENT THEME OF THE BUDGET
BUDGET WILL REVIVE ECONOMIC GROWTH AND CREATE NEW JOB OPPORTUNITIES: RAJNATH