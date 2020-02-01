Union Budget
'Brexit Celebration': Netizens Applaud UK's 'freedom' After 47 Years

UK News

After 47 years of EU membership, the UK has finally left the 27-nation bloc on January 31 at 11:00pm and most netizens called for 'Brexit celebrations'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brexit

After 47 years of European Union membership, Britain has finally left the 27-nation bloc on January 31 at 11:00pm (local time) and while most netizens called for 'Brexit Celebration', others expressed sorrow, and anger. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Britain's departure as a 'moment of real national renewal and change' while thousands of supporters gathered outside the British Parliament. Most Britons were seen welcoming the moment they longed for since the 2016 referendum to leave the union which was joined back in 1973.  

Netizens have mixed feelings about Brexit

However, even though most changes will occur after the transition period ends on December 31, 2020, some netizens were seen getting 'sad' about leaving EU. Most internet users applauded Brexit and sent wishes to Britons on their 'freedom day'. Some Twitter users were 'glad' that Britain will say 'bye to EU'. The people on the internet seem to have mixed reactions about the Brexit day being finally here.

Published:
Related Stories

