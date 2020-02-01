'Brexit Celebration': Netizens Applaud UK's 'freedom' After 47 Years

After 47 years of European Union membership, Britain has finally left the 27-nation bloc on January 31 at 11:00pm (local time) and while most netizens called for 'Brexit Celebration', others expressed sorrow, and anger. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Britain's departure as a 'moment of real national renewal and change' while thousands of supporters gathered outside the British Parliament. Most Britons were seen welcoming the moment they longed for since the 2016 referendum to leave the union which was joined back in 1973.

Netizens have mixed feelings about Brexit

However, even though most changes will occur after the transition period ends on December 31, 2020, some netizens were seen getting 'sad' about leaving EU. Most internet users applauded Brexit and sent wishes to Britons on their 'freedom day'. Some Twitter users were 'glad' that Britain will say 'bye to EU'. The people on the internet seem to have mixed reactions about the Brexit day being finally here.

Brexit happens.

Many choices, many opinions.

Let's see what the outcome is in coming years.

Big historical impact, and will generate more buzz for sure.#BrexitDay

202 — oni (@fuadhasanoni) February 1, 2020

Happy UK Independence Day! Whether you wanted to leave or not, it's happening. Let's accept it now please, think positive and hope for the best! ♥️💙 #BrexitCelebration — Rebekka-Mary Darling (@RebekkaMary) January 31, 2020

We have finally left the #EU and I was lucky enough to be in Parliament Square to see it.



I'm going to remember this momentous day for the rest of my life.



We did it, we're out! Happy #BrexitDay! 🇬🇧✊#IndependenceDay #BrexitCelebration pic.twitter.com/NI8AFgaYMM — News Addict - HAPPY BREXIT DAY! 🍻🥳🇬🇧 (@addicted2newz) January 31, 2020

Heading home after some great #BrexitCelebration down the pub. Absolutely delighted, will be counting down the last hour before we leave with the wife over a glass of wine.🥂 pic.twitter.com/O0hJXNjnR0 — THE FLAT EARTHER 🗯 (@TheFlatEartherr) January 31, 2020

Read - Anti-Brexit Protest On Irish-Northern Irish Border

I just get the feeling throughout this Brexit business that in a year or so Britain’s gonna be a smug disaster and the EU are gonna be like “Eww, can’t believe I ever went out with that guy”. — Van Badham (@vanbadham) February 1, 2020

Congratulations to our fellow freedom lovers in Britain! Brexit Complete! We pray that many other nations will follow. pic.twitter.com/PAzPLRbDbN — Steven Shepherd (@srshepherdlpc) February 1, 2020

#Britain will wake up to a golden age of opportunity. #BorisJohnson has been loaned the responsibility to bring our dreams into the realms of reality. We are expectant and we are WATCHING! #Brexit pic.twitter.com/7jO6m7HK6j — John (@John4Rhondda) February 1, 2020

Read - Pro And Anti-Brexit Tension In Edinburgh

Brexit Day Marked With Lights, Parties and Protests

From Parliament Square to Brandenburg Gate, crowds gathered to mark the historic day. pic.twitter.com/exQYNEw2TN — Promote Jaffna (@newzerohedge) February 1, 2020

Future of young generations is taken ransom by an old generations who enjoyed the benefits of EU and instead of thanking to EU BY supporting due to Inferiority Complex they voted for Brexit TO CURSE EU.. https://t.co/sjDQT3dGp5 — Ali AKcay (@AliAkcay) February 1, 2020

Read - First Ferries Leave France, Arrive UK Post-Brexit

Read - As Brexit Saga Enters New Phase, What's Next For Northern Ireland?