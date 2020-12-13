Brexit: UK Govt Criticised By Senior Tory Members For Embracing No-deal Exit From EU

Even though UK and EU have decided to continue negotiations with less than 48 hours before the deadline posed by both sides is reached, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a backlash from the senior Tory members as well as the business leaders on December 12 as the British government is willing to embrace leaving the union without a Brexit deal. As Johnson prepared the Royal Navy gunboats to defend UK fishing waters, former cabinet members feared the disastrous repercussions of the no-deal Brexit.

As per the Guardian report, UK’s ex-cabinet members called for talks to resume despite the “final deadline” of Sunday, December 13 in a bid to ensure that the upcoming year of 2021 does not start off against a backdrop of twin crises caused by COVID-19 pandemic as well as Britain leaving the 27-nation-bloc.

Tory chairman of the defence select committee Tobias Ellwood reportedly expressed disagreement at British government-inspired headlines about the plans to use gunboats to patrol fishing waters. He also called it “absolutely irresponsible” and noted that it would damage the UK’s global reputation.

Meanwhile, a former UK cabinet member Damian Green reportedly called for Tory remainders for talks to last as long as it is required to reach an agreement between both the sides. As per reports, he said that “Every rational person in Britain and Europe knows a deal would be better all-round, so I still cling to the hope that reason will win the day.” The media outlet also cited one of its government sources saying that even though the talks were continuing overnight, the things stand “unacceptable” from what the European Union is offering.

Read - 'Everything Should Be Done To Get Brexit Deal',says German Chancellor Merkel

Read - EU: Talks Will Continue On Post-Brexit Trade Deal

UK-EU agree to continue talks

After both sides on December 11 agreed that an agreement was not possible, UK Pm Boris Johnson met with the minister who was responsible for the planning of Brexit, Michael Gove to “take stock” of the plans for a no-deal Brexit from the union. The Royal Navy ships are also being readied to take hold of the fishing waters from January 1 if the deal is not reached.

These Royal Navy boats are reportedly 80-metre-long vessels that are armed with machine guns. The machines would also have the power to not only halt but also to inspect and impound all the European Union’s fishing boats operating within UK’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) which can reportedly extend nearly 200 miles from the shore.

Read - Spanish FM: UK Would Suffer More In No-deal Brexit

Read - UK Chambers Of Commerce President On Brexit

Image: AP

