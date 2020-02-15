Brexiteer's Tweet About Long Queues At Airport Makes 'remainers' Mock Him

A British citizen who voted for Brexit has posted an ironic tweet while waiting in a long queue at Amsterdam’s Airport Schipol on February 13. However, since he tweeted that it wasn't the Brexit he voted for, the 'remainers' who had opposed the Britain exit from the European Union since the referendum were quick to make him understand that it was “exactly” what the Brexiteer wanted.

Even though now UK has entered an 11-month transition period with the 27-nation-bloc, but the outcomes of Brexit will finally be applicable by January 1, 2021. Once the agreement is signed between both sides, the benefits of being an EU member will be removed, which means the Britons will be in the queues of non-EU citizens at the airport. Therefore, the Brexiteer's tweet has taken the internet by storm with anti-Brexit netizens posting comments like “so cute” that he still has not understood the “true meaning of Brexit”.

Absolutely disgusting service at Schiphol airport. 55 minutes we have been stood in the immigration queue. This isn’t the Brexit I voted for. pic.twitter.com/QcSne9d4qW — Colin Browning (@ColinBrowning14) February 13, 2020

'Brexit you voted for'

The tweet by the user has been liked more than 25 thousand times with more than seven thousand retweets with netizens mocking him for being “dumb”. While some tried to explain to the Twitter user what Brexit means, others simply mocked him by saying 'this is exactly what you voted for'. One of the internet users also said that the 'remainers' tried to explain to the pro-Brexit citizens that leaving the decades-long membership has “far severe” outcomes, but the Brexiteers posed it all as “Project Fear”.

Um actually, yes, this is exactly what you voted for.



It's called freedom of movement for a reason, and you voted to end that.



After all you knew what you were voting for — Ian Howes #FBPE #Sodem AKA Mack (@ianhowes1970) February 14, 2020

Get used to it Boomer! — John Hannah (@JohnHannah) February 14, 2020

Oh Colin — Seb Dance 🌹🇪🇺 (@SebDance) February 14, 2020

Was the vote in the Netherlands? They can do what they like to third country nationals. Its called sovereignty. You may have heard of it. — Chris Smith #FBPE🔶 (@ledredman) February 14, 2020

This is what no longer being a member of the club means. You voted to leave, you can't expect the same benefits. — Unicorn Stopper 🎪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 🐟🕯 (@LenoreSimson) February 14, 2020

I voted for only the benefits of this policy shift; it is massively unfair to saddle me with the concomitant costs, as well! https://t.co/5fjt8oS5Zb https://t.co/lzg9gei8P8 — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) February 14, 2020

It’s exactly the Brexit you voted for. — James West (@ejwwest) February 14, 2020

The people voting against free movement of people are surprised they no longer move as freely. https://t.co/6P7Edzw1oz — Morten Øverbye (@morten) February 14, 2020

Make Britain Wait Again. — 💧LubiePhilAUSophy (@lubiephil) February 14, 2020

Oh god please tell me this is a parody and you’re not actually this dumb. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) February 14, 2020

Roses are red

Passports are blue

Please stand over there

In the laughing stock queue — Hans Niesund (@HansNiesund) February 14, 2020

Anyone wanna tell him about the transition period - that he currently have the rights as other EU citizens - and is in the wrong queue? Or, shall we let him carry on with his wait to think things over? — Robert Usher (@RobertJUsher) February 14, 2020

Counter-point: it literally is. — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) February 14, 2020

