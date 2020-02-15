The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Brexiteer's Tweet About Long Queues At Airport Makes 'remainers' Mock Him

UK News

A Brexiteer posted an ironical tweet while waiting in a long queue at Amsterdam’s Airport Schipol on February 13 making 'remainers' mock him for being 'dumb'.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brexiteer

A British citizen who voted for Brexit has posted an ironic tweet while waiting in a long queue at Amsterdam’s Airport Schipol on February 13. However, since he tweeted that it wasn't the Brexit he voted for, the 'remainers' who had opposed the Britain exit from the European Union since the referendum were quick to make him understand that it was “exactly” what the Brexiteer wanted. 

Even though now UK has entered an 11-month transition period with the 27-nation-bloc, but the outcomes of Brexit will finally be applicable by January 1, 2021. Once the agreement is signed between both sides, the benefits of being an EU member will be removed, which means the Britons will be in the queues of non-EU citizens at the airport. Therefore, the Brexiteer's tweet has taken the internet by storm with anti-Brexit netizens posting comments like “so cute” that he still has not understood the “true meaning of Brexit”. 

'Brexit you voted for'

The tweet by the user has been liked more than 25 thousand times with more than seven thousand retweets with netizens mocking him for being “dumb”. While some tried to explain to the Twitter user what Brexit means, others simply mocked him by saying 'this is exactly what you voted for'. One of the internet users also said that the 'remainers' tried to explain to the pro-Brexit citizens that leaving the decades-long membership has “far severe” outcomes, but the Brexiteers posed it all as “Project Fear”. 

Read -  EU Parliament Backs Negotiator In Brexit Trade Talks

Read -  Brexit Campaigner Slammed For Commenting On 'confusing' Irish Politics

Read - EU: UK Needs Ambitious Brexit Trade Deal, Not WTO Terms

Read - EU: UK Needs Ambitious Brexit Trade Deal, Not WTO Terms

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHANDRIKA RAI TO QUIT RJD
TRUMP: 'GREAT HONOR, I THINK?'
KERALA GUV ON CAG REPORT
MALLYA REACTS TO RCB'S NEW LOGO
MANISH SISODIA ON SPECIAL GUESTS
RUSSIAN SOLDIER'S PROPOSAL VIDEO