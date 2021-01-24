British Firm Claims To Have Created COVID-19 Vaccine That Will Work Against All Strains

British pharmaceutical company ConserV Bioscience Limited (CBL) claims to have created a COVID-19 vaccine that will work against all kinds of mutations. According to Daily Mail, CBL has created the vaccine that can allegedly work against all mutant strains, including the ones recently detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa. CBL says that it will able to roll-out the vaccine in a year or so if trials are conducted quickly.

According to the report, the vaccine created by CBL gets the immune system to recognise parts of viral particles present in coronaviruses, including the ones that mutate a little. This means that the vaccine should be able to protect against all kinds of coronaviruses, including the new strains. CBL is reportedly collaborating with another firm the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) to develop the vaccine in the shortest time possible.

Scientists say current vaccines will work

Meanwhile, scientists at Porton Down, UK's top-secret government-owned scientific research laboratory, has said that COVID-19 vaccines that are currently available should work against all kinds of mutant strains, including the South African and Kent variants. According to Daily Mail, scientists have been studying the new variants since they were detected earlier last month and they have reached a conclusion that vaccines currently available in the UK can effectively counter both strains.

The United Kingdom reported a new strain of the COVID-19 virus earlier last month, which experts said is more severe than all other previous variants detected since the start of the pandemic. The new strain prompted the health authorities in the country to reimpose lockdown in some parts of England as COVID-19 cases surged, causing a higher mortality rate. The new variant also forced other nations to impose a travel ban on UK passengers. A few days later, South Africa also reported a new strain of the COVID-19 virus.

