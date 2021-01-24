Joe Biden And Boris Johnson Hold First Telephonic Conversation, Discuss US-UK Ties

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on January 23 had a telephonic conversation with the newly inaugurated US President Joe Biden who assumed office in White House, Washington DC. "Great to speak to President Joe Biden this evening", Johnson tweeted alongside the image of him having a phone call chat with his newly elected American counterpart at No 10 Downing Street. "I look forward to deepening the longstanding alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19," UK PM wrote.

In a statement to the British press, a Downing Street spokesperson elaborated on the event, saying that the Johnson spoke to Biden in the evening and congratulated him on his inauguration. He added that PM Johnson welcomed President Biden’s decision to rejoin the crucial Paris Agreement, adding that the two leaders looked forward to strengthening ties. Furthermore, Johnson hailed the US for re-entering the World Health Organization (WHO) and the COVAX programme aimed at equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Great to speak to President @JoeBiden this evening. I look forward to deepening the longstanding alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Y4P3G74PPz — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 23, 2021

The two leaders, according to the source close to Downing Street, discussed the challenges of the future amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and talked about the unparalleled opportunities to build back better with cooperation from both sides. Johnson told Biden that he looked forward to the US at the G7, G20, and COP26 this year. According to international broadcaster Sky, a source closer to US President Biden informed that the US and the UK discussed longstanding cooperation in security and defence, revitalising the transatlantic ties, NATO alliance and shared values in promoting human rights. President Biden spoke about the urgency of combatting climate change, containment of COVID-19, and ensuring global health security, the source in Biden administration said.

UK PM warned of mutant coronavirus mortality

Boris Johnson earlier yesterday warned that the UK mutant of the coronavirus identified in southeast England has a higher rate of mortality than the SARS-CoV-2. Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, the UK PM stressed that the government might introduce broader restriction measures as the new strain detected in September might be 30 per cent deadlier than previously thought. Johnson said that the variant identified as B.1.1.7, spreads nearly 30-70 per cent faster than the dominant coronavirus strain. "It may be associated with a higher degree of mortality," the UK’s PM revealed Friday.

