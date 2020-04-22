British Nature Reserves Face Financial Crisis As Lockdown Stops Income

Even though coronavirus lockdown has given some wildlife animals an opportunity to roam freely on the deserted streets of towns and cities across the world, the restrictions are putting a financial strain on British reserves dependent on visitor revenues. According to reports, nature reserves in the United Kingdom are facing a financial crisis because of the lockdown that has restricted the free movements of people, who may have otherwise visited these parks, providing them some sort of revenue.

Sarah Kessell, chief executive of the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales while talking to the press said that the lockdown has suddenly cut off the income generation for parks placing financial strain on them. Sarah, who reportedly manages over 110 reserves in the country, has said that the reserves may struggle to survive without support from the government or other contributions.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds has urged citizens to report sightings of birds from their windows or balconies to under the #BreakfastBirdwatch hashtag as they are unable to conduct any surveys due to restrictions. Jake Fiennes, head of conservation at the Holkham National Nature Reserve, while talking to the media said that people are spotting more birds and other wildlife than ever before because of fewer people outside. Fiennes said he himself has seen birds such as ringed plovers and oystercatchers, which were earlier hard to spot.

COVID-19 lockdown

The coronavirus has forced many countries to go into a complete lockdown, including the United Kingdom, which is one of the worst affected countries in Europe. The lockdown has put restrictions on travel, shut schools and businesses and has banned gatherings. Although countries like Germany, France, Italy, Spain have announced that they will soon ease restrictions and reopen the economy, Britain is yet to reveal any such plan.

(Image Credit: AP)

