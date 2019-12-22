British PM Extends Heartfelt Condolences To Martin Peters Family And Friends

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended his heartfelt condolences to Martin Peters' family and friends. He shared a tweet to express his grief and feelings on the sad demise of the England World Cup winner. He wrote that he is very saddened to hear the news. He added no England fan will ever forget the heroics of Martin Peters and his fantastic teammates. Tributes poured in from his fans all over the world.

Very sad news. No England fan will ever forget the heroics of Martin Peters and his fantastic teammates. My sympathies go out to all of those who knew and loved him. https://t.co/Jn5Jykam7b — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 21, 2019

Martin Peters passes away at 76

West Ham United announced that former England international and World Cup 1996 World Cup winner Martin Peters passed away on Saturday. Peters was 76 years old and was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease a few years ago. A statement from the Peters family read, "It is with profound sadness that we announce that Martin passed away peacefully in his sleep at 4:00am this morning. A beloved husband, dad, and grandad, and a kind, gentle and private man, we are devastated by his loss but so very proud of all that he achieved and comforted by the many happy memories we shared." The statement concluded with the family asking for privacy during the 'difficult time.'

Today is a very sad day for football & for me personally Martin Peters was one of the all time greats & a close friend and colleague of mine for in excess of 50 years. A fellow World cup final goalscorer & my West Ham partner for years along with Bobby Moore RIP old friend. — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) December 21, 2019

Peters, a wide midfielder with good movement, an eye for goals, and the ability to cross the ball well with either foot, netted the second goal in 1966 final that still remains the most cherished day in the history of English soccer. Geoff Hurst, who also played alongside Peters at West Ham, scored England's other three goals in a 4-2 win after extra time. It is the only major tournament won by the England men's soccer team. Sir Hurst mourned his former teammate and friend on Twitter.

