British Royal Residences Have Panic Rooms That Can Withstand Terrorist Attacks, Poison Gas

The panic rooms at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace come with 18-inch thick “bullet-resistant, fire-retardant steel walls,” Global Citizen magazine reported. As per the media outlet, UK’s Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have a special panic room at their Kensington Palace, which includes an escape tunnel and is also equipped with an air filtration system for “guarding against biological warfare”. At Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II had a panic room encased in 18-inch thick steel walls installed.

Queen Elizabeth II had panic rooms “encased in 18 inch thick, bullet-resistant, fire-retardant steel walls” installed at Windsor Castle and at Buckingham Palace about a decade ago, the media outlet reported.

Queen paid approx $814,500 per panic room

As per Global Citizen magazine, these shelters are meant to protect the British royal family from terrorist attacks, bombs and even poison gas. The panic rooms are stocked with enough food and water to allow the inhabitants within to last for about a week. Royal analysts believe that the special safety or panic rooms with air systems, battery-powered energy and food supplies would have set the Queen back in the region of £600,000 ($814,500) per room.

Very few people know the exact location of these panic rooms as it is an issue of safety to keep the coordinates a secret. It is to mention that the royal family need a panic room as it is a matter of royal safety in case of an emergency, after all, Prince William himself and his children are in line to the throne and must be protected. Moreover, the secret tunnel comes as less of a surprise as it has been previously reported that Prince William and Prince Harry often used a secret entrance to the palace while growing up.

(Image: AP)

