Buckingham Palace has made official updates to the line of succession, revealing the new titles of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children. Previously listed as "master" and "miss," Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, are now recognised as prince and princess, respectively. Prince Archie of Sussex now holds the sixth spot in line to the throne, following his father, The Duke of Sussex (Prince Harry), who retains his position as fifth despite his recent public criticisms of the royal family.

Meanwhile, Princess Lilibet of Sussex, who has visited the UK only once, is now seventh in line to the throne. However, the exiled royals remain below Prince William and his three children -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who hold higher positions in the line of succession. Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry, had accused the Royal family of racism. She had claimed that her children were not getting royal titles because of their race.

Meghan Markle's claims were false?

However, the reality is that according to the royal protocol, the children were not eligible for royal titles until their grandfather (King Charles) ascended the throne. A spokesperson for the Sussexes stated that “The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch". “This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace," the spokesperson added.

A look at the Windsor family and state of monarchy in the UK

The history of Britain's Windsor family goes back over 100 years when King George V, a member of the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, changed the name of the royal family to Windsor during World War I due to anti-German sentiment. Since then, the House of Windsor has been the ruling monarchy in Britain.

The role of the British monarchy has changed significantly over the years. Historically, the monarchy had much more power and influence, with kings and queens holding significant political power and often making important decisions about governance and foreign policy. However, over time, this power has diminished, and today, the monarchy holds mostly ceremonial roles and symbolic significance.

The reason for the monarchy's loss of power is due to a combination of factors, including changes in the political system, the development of democracy, and the rise of other forms of governance. The Magna Carta, signed in 1215, established the principle of the rule of law and limited the power of the monarchy. Later, the Glorious Revolution of 1688 reduced the power of the monarchy and established the principle of parliamentary sovereignty, meaning that Parliament, rather than the monarch, is the supreme authority in the land.