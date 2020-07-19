Buckingham Palace Releases Pictures Of Princess Beatrice's Private Wedding Ceremony

The granddaughter of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Beatrice, got married to her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony in Windsor on July 17. The 31-year-old Princess was supposed to marry Mozzi, a millionaire property developer, at the Chapel Royal of St James's Palace in London in May with around 150 guests but the wedding ceremony got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ongoing health crisis forced the Royal family to opt for a more intimate ceremony in the presence of a select group with strict social distancing measures. Queen and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip joined the scaled-down wedding ceremony along with Prince Andrew and around 20 other guests.

Released photographs

The Buckingham Palace released two photographs of the wedding ceremony which took place at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. In one of the pictures, the newly-married couple can be seen with the Queen and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, as Beatrice holds a flower bouquet in her hand.

The official Twitter account of The Royal Family tweeted the pictures while announcing the marriage of Beatrice and Mozzi. It said that the couple celebrated their wedding with their closest family. The Buckingham Palance also revealed that Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen, during the wedding.

Queen Elizabeth II had worn the tiara on her wedding day in 1947 and the Buckingham Palace tweeted the pictures of the tiara and the couple on the wedding day seven decades back.

The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947. pic.twitter.com/LEXLdsSlW1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

The marriage was held amid the brewing controversy around Beatrice’s father for his alleged links to the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his socialite ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, recently arrested in the United States and facing charges of conspiring with the Epstein to sexually abuse minors.

