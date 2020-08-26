Cambridge University To Begin COVID-19 Vaccine Trials; Could Be 'delivered Without Needle'

On August 25, the University of Cambridge announced in a press release that it aims to begin clinical trials of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the autumn after the UK government’s funding of £1.9 million (US$2.5 million). Cambridge-developed vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2 in collaboration with University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust and a British company DIOSynVax, which, it said, was contributing an additional £400,000 to the trial. Cambridge’s vaccine candidate – DIOS-CoVax2 —has been developed with genetic sequences of “all known coronaviruses”, including those from bats, the natural hosts of many relatives of human coronaviruses, according to the release.

“Our approach using synthetic DNA to deliver custom-designed, immune selected vaccine antigens is revolutionary,” researcher Rebecca Kinsley said. “It is ideal for complex viruses such as coronavirus. If successful, it will result in a vaccine that should be safe for the widespread use and that can be manufactured and distributed at low cost,” she added.

Lazer specific antigen structures

Cambridge’s unique COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been developed using the computer-generated antigen structures infused with synthetic genes that train the human immune system to target coronavirus. Its response includes include neutralizing antibodies, which block virus infection, and T-cells, which remove virus-infected cells, according to the scientists. “This ‘laser-specific’ computer-generated approach is able to help avoid the adverse hyper-inflammatory immune responses that can be triggered by recognition of the wrong parts on the coronavirus’s surface,” researchers explained in the release.

Cambridge’s vaccine trials are “different”. Trials will test giving the vaccine through people’s skin using a device without needles. It could be a huge breakthrough worldwide to administer the cure to a massive number of people—Professor Saul Faust, Director of the NIHR Southampton Clinical Research Facility said in the press release.

Head of the Laboratory of Viral Zoonotic at the University of Cambridge, and founder of DIOSynVax, Professor Jonathan Heeney said, “Our approach involves 3D computer modelling of the SARS-CoV-2 virus’s structure. It uses information on the virus itself as well as its relatives – SARS, MERS, and other coronaviruses.” While most coronavirus vaccine candidates used RNA or adenoviruses to deliver antigens, DIOSynVax’s is made out of the antigens. The UKRI funding will enable the human clinical trials of the vaccine that is expected to yield breakthrough results. The trials will begin at the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Southampton Clinical Research Facility at the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust.

