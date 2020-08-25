COVID-19: Oxford Vaccine Group Chief Hopeful Data Could Go Before Regulators This Year

The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine could be sent to the regulators this year if the scientists and experts are able to cumulate positive data from the results, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group Andrew Pollard said in a statement on August 24. However, Andrew Pollard said that mandatory research and trials cannot be cut short in order to expedite the vaccine for emergency use.

Speaking to BBC, Pollard said that it may be possible that if the cases accrue rapidly in the clinical trials, the company could have that data before the regulators this year. He added, that there would be a process that needs to be followed in order to make a full assessment of the data. Pollard said that the process for emergency use authorization was established, however, it still involves having carefully conducted data and evidence that the vaccine actually works. A full assessment of the data is needed, he stressed. Further, the chief investigator of the global clinical trials of the vaccine candidate also revealed that AstraZeneca would take the data to regulators only when the scientists were satisfied with it. His comments come in context to reports of Washington seeking to get the emergency approval of the vaccine based on a small UK study that involved only 10,000 people.

Fast-track experimental COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier, the Trump administration insisted to fast-track an experimental COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the November elections. With Trump claiming to make the COVID-19 vaccine available for American use before the end of this year, the focus switched to the experimental candidate under trials. Further, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considered awarding "emergency use authorization" in October. AstraZeneca's chief executive said that the potential coronavirus vaccine is likely to provide protection against contracting COVID-19 for at least a year while speaking with the state broadcaster. Soriot reportedly said the company plans to begin delivering the vaccine to European countries by the end of the year 2020 under the agreement with the Inclusive Vaccine Alliance. The British drugmaker signed agreements with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in the US and new agreements with companies to double its production from one billion doses to two billion doses.

(Image Credit: AP)