Chinese Journalist Convicted For Slapping A UK Activist During Debate Over Hong Kong

During a debate over Hong Kong, a journalist working at the state broadcaster CCTV was accused of slapping an activist who worked with Britain's Conservative Party. The incident took place in September 2018, when Linlin Kong, 49 was suspended for assaulting Enoch Lieu during a meeting at the Conservatives' annual conference in Birmingham, central England.

Journalist convicted of slapping UK activist

The journalist was screaming during the meeting at the panel accusing them of trying to separate China, and when the activist told her to leave the meeting, she slapped him according to the argument during the court hearing. Judge Shamim Qureshi said that the incident happened in the heat of the moment when the journalist lost her anger and slapped the activist. According to the verdict Kong has been given a 12-month notice according to which she cannot be jailed until she commits another offense. She was also charged with a fine of 2,115 Pounds. Kong said, she would further seek an appeal in the higher court.

The US signed the Hong Kong Bill

Thousands in Hong Kong celebrated at a ‘Thanksgiving’ rally on Friday after US legislation backed the supporters. The United States has officially signed the Human Rights and Democracy Act. The Hong Kong residents are seen raising US flags in the street, flashing their phone torches to show gratitude and thank the US Congress and US President Trump for passing the bill.

As US President Donald Trump has signed the controversial Hong Kong bill, China on November 28 has warned of taking "firm countermeasures" against the United States. On November 27, Trump reportedly signed the bill after it received almost unanimous US congressional support. The US President in a statement said that he hoped that the Chinese Government will resolve their differences with the people of Hong Kong referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping, leaders, and representatives. Trump signaled that he didn’t want the broader relationship with China to veer off track. He also expressed concerns with unspecified portions of the new law, saying they risked interfering with his constitutional authority to carry out American foreign policy. The move has sparked dissent amongst the Beijing administration who termed it an "an act of undisguised hegemony".

