Next Phase Of Trump Impeachment Hearing To Begin On Dec 4

The next phase of impeachment enquiry against United States President Donald Trump will begin on December 4. In a letter to Trump, the House Judiciary Committee invited the POTUS along with his lawyer to attend the session. US lawmakers have been hearing the public testimonies of senior officials in the White House including the witnesses and diplomats since past two weeks. The centre of these hearings is the controversial phone call between Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Democrats accuse the US President of betraying the constitution and seeking the help of the foreign government to launch an investigation against former Vice President, and 2020 Presidential candidate, Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

With the completion of the public phase of impeachment probe, the chairman of Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler who is also considered whether to draft the articles of impeachment against Trump, said that next phase would begin before his panel at 10:00 am (1500 GMT). In the letter, addressed to the US President, the committee has encouraged his participation by providing notice and also indicate who will be Trump's counsel for further proceedings. Nadler also said that he is committed to ensuring a 'fair and informative process'. However, the Republicans still call the entire investigation as 'sham' and Trump has addressed the hearings as a 'hoax'.

Impeachment report to release next week

The Chairman of House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff told his colleagues on November 25 that the committees investigating against United States President Donald Trump will release the report by next week. In a letter addressed to the US Congress members, Schiff said that the committees are now preparing a report in order to summarise the evidence which has been collected during the enquiry. This report will also be transmitted to the Judiciary Committee after the lawmakers return from the Thanksgiving break.

After several testimonies, Schiff also said in the letter that statements and documents that the committees have successfully acquired reveal a fact pattern which is 'overwhelming, unchallenged, and damning'. However, the House Intelligence Committee is still open to the possibility of new evidence to continue to emerge either in the form of witnesses who provide a testimony or documents which become available. The White House Counsel Pat Cipollone has prohibited the close aides of US President from testifying before the investigators. According to Schiff, Trump has 'conditioned official acts' and once the report is seen by the Congress, it will be turned over to the House Judiciary Committee which will be responsible for drafting articles of impeachment.

