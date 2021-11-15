Following the completion of the UK-hosted COP26 climate summit, security staff who were appointed to guard government delegations prompted several questions about COVID safety when they revealed that they slept on camping cots in a dormitory that accommodated 40 people together. When the representatives were staying at the five-star Gleneagles Hotel during COP26, the security staff stayed in a lounge at the venue with temporary camping cots, the Guardian reported.

Just days before the global leaders started presenting their climate talks at the Glasgow, Scotland, the squad of men were hired and lodged by a security business underneath a Foreign Office agreement. The Security workers were hired by the Optima Group company. The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office appointed the company to provide security and protection at Gleneagles as well as a handful of other Cop26 locations throughout the summit.

Security personnel complain about poor treatment during COP26

Three security personnel came forward to express their dissatisfaction with the claustrophobic and unclean circumstances in which they have been confined at the five-star hotel. "We were treated like animals," one employee stated, as the Guardian report.

The individual went on to say that they used to carry their meal back to the same dorm to eat, which they felt to be congested due to the heat. The person further complained that the showers were dirty and disgusting. "No cleaners were hired because we weren’t important enough for that,” the person added, the Guardian reported.

Furthermore, as per the Guardian, delegates who were attending the Cop26 summit were required to show documentation of a negative Covid-19 test on a daily basis, and as per the rules, the security employees were presumably advised to follow the same guidelines. Yet, the workers who were hired to monitor Gleneagles allege that this was not implemented by their team leaders, who did not need daily verification of a negative test.

Employees of the security team have also stated that staff was not adequately screened since not everyone's identity was verified when they first started working. Workers even claimed that they were required to disclose information of their identities, immigration status, and display their Security Industry Authority (SIA) licenses on the employment registration form. Conversely, sources inside the security group allege that not everyone was questioned for the identification or asked to produce their SIA cards when they arrived for duty.

Optima Group's response to allegations on mismanagement of event

Meanwhile, the company admitted that its personnel were accommodated in a 40-bed dormitory but denied the security and Covid checks charges. In a statement, the company said, “Optima takes very seriously any claims in relation to its behaviour or performance. Having undertaken an initial investigation, we have found no evidence to support the claims made,” as per the Guardian. The company further claimed that all of their contract responsibilities for the Gleneagles Hotel security duty, including Covid testing and ID checks, have been fully satisfied.

