Coronation Countdown: Reminiscing Royal Twists And Turns That Led Charles To The Throne

The coronation at Westminster Abbey later this week would be the dawn of King Charles III's monarchical epoch, a turning point in the 74 years of the royal's life. But as Britain prepares for the historic crowning moment, we take a look at the tortuous road that led him to it.

The story began on November 14, 1948, when then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip welcomed Charles as their first child at the Sandringham estate. Just four years after, Princess Elizabeth became Queen after the death of her father King George VI, thus making Charles an heir to the throne at age three.

Twenty-one years down the line, he was formally invested as Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle. Kneeling down to the Queen on July 1, 1969, a young Charles accepted the title, which has now finally led him to the throne at his septuagenarian age. On June 29, 1981, he tied the knot with Lady Diana Spencer, thus becoming the first royal heir since 1660 to marry an English woman.

Parting ways

Almost exactly a year later, the pair welcomed their first son, William Arthur Philip Louis. The family expanded to four members on September 15, 1984, when Henry Charles Albert David, now known as Prince Harry, was born. But as the 90s began, the marital ties between Charles and Diana severed. On June 15, 1992, the book 'Diana: Her True Story' mentioned a married woman named Camilla Parker Bowles, who would, in a bizarre turn of events, become the Queen Consort two decades later.

The release of the book unraveled a big secret, a long-term affair between Charles and Camilla. On December 9, 1992, then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana parted ways, and got divorced on August 28, 1996. The next year, Diana was killed in a car crash in the French capital of Paris, a demise that sent the world into shock.

Amid criticism and public displeasure, Charles and Camilla made an engagement announcement on February 10, 2004. The pair got married on April 8, 2005 in a civil ceremony that garnered headlines, but mainly due to the Queen's notable absence. Fast forward to April 29, 2011, celebrations began in the royal family for Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

Two years later, Charles became a grandfather as his son and daughter-in-law welcomed Prince George. Two more children, Charlotte and Louis, also entered the royal picture. Things took a turn in 2018, when Charles' second son Harry married American actor Meghan Markle, a union that changed what the world knew about the royal family.

Taking the throne

On April 9, 2021, gloom and grief took over Buckingham Palace as Charles' father Prince Philip died at age 99. Soon after, the Queen slowly seemed to disappear from public events and appearances due to mobility issues. On September 8, 2022, the Queen passed away at the age of 96, and left behind the moment that Charles had prepared for his entire life - becoming the King.

This Saturday, the world will witness him officially taking the crown and the throne in an extravagant coronation at Westminster Abbey, London. The ceremony will be the biggest royal event of the year, but also one of the biggest moments in King Charles' life.