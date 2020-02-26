'Stay In Rooms': Tenerife Hotel Locked Down After Guest Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A four-star hotel in Spain's Canary Islands has been quarantined after an Italian guest staying there was tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, the Italian man and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19 after the husband who had a fever for six days went to a clinic for a check-up. The hotel which has around 500 rooms was quarantined with nearly 1,000 guests still there, Spanish media reported.

As per reports, an official from the town of Adeje said that the hotel is in quarantine and guests are being told to stay in their rooms. Adeje is popular with British tourists and one UK citizen staying in the hotel told the press that the holiday is turning from heaven to hell as they had been told to stay indoors without proper connectivity and food since they arrived on Sunday. Another British citizen whose wife is pregnant said they have not been given any information other than a piece of paper from under the door.

According to reports, guests were given a note by the hotel staff informing them that the hotel was closed down due to health reasons and also advising them to stay in their rooms until the sanitary authorities warn. The recent development came after Spanish officials confirmed a woman, who recently travelled to northern Italy, has tested positive for the virus in Barcelona. Northern Italy has been the most affected region in Europe with over 280 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has claimed more than 2,700 lives across the globe and has infected over 80,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, 19 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century. The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

Lead Image Credit: AP