Coronavirus Outbreak: England Confirms Two More Cases Of Epidemic

England has recently cornfirmed two more coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 15. The new cases were announced on February 27 by the department of health on their official webiste. The patients were immediately transferred to the Royal Liverpool hospital and the Royal Free hospital in London.

Britain still in 'containment mode'

Out of 13 previously confirmed cases, eight have already been discharged. Four of those that are still admitted in the hospital are Britons that were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan. An additional 168 people have been asked to quarantine themselves in the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife.

According to reports, health secretary Matt Hancock told Members of Parliament on February 26 that they should expect more cases. Public Health England (PHE) has announced that it will increase testing in order to determine if more people have been infected. Till now 7,000 people in the United Kingdom have been tested for coronavirus.

Read: Pak Confirms First Two Cases Of Coronavirus; Educational Inst In Sindh & Balochistan Closed

As per reports, Hancock also told MP's that the British government was prepared for a pandemic but as of now it was only in the contain phase and thus warned against an overreaction. Hancock was reportedly referring to almost 40 schools that had suspended classes and oil giant Chevron ordering 300 traders and other staff at its office in Canary Wharf to work from home.

Read: Trump Accuses News Channels Of Spreading Panic Across Country Over Coronavirus

The British Department of Education had stated that schools are not allowed to send any students home unless it has been confirmed that they came in contact with an infected individual. Amid fears that England may face a coronavirus outbreak comparable to the one in Italy in the next 42 hours, Ministers have started out giving advice on how to react to suspected cases and guard oneself against infection.

Coronavirus has now infected 82,000 people globally after originating in China. As of February 27, more than 2,700 people have died due to coronavirus in China with confirmed cases soaring up to 78,497. Other than the mainland, fatalities have also occurred in Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, Taiwan, France, and the Philippines. The COVID-19 has now spread to at least 50 countries, reaching every continent except Antarctica.

Read: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares A Selfie, Expresses Concerns Over Coronavirus Outbreak; See Post

Read: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games May Get Cancelled If Coronavirus Not Controlled: Senior Official