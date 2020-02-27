Gwyneth Paltrow Shares A Selfie, Expresses Concerns Over Coronavirus Outbreak; See Post

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently shared a stressful selfie over social media wearing a mask on a plane during her trip to Paris. The Coronavirus outbreak has got many people worried about the possible health repercussions it may have. Celebrities too are taking precautionary measures and also taking it upon themselves to inform their fans about this outbreak.

Gwyneth Paltrow shares a stressful and 'paranoid' selfie

In the post shared by Gwyneth, the actor made a reference to her 2011 film Contagion where her character gets contaminated with a deadly virus which is quite similar to the Coronavirus. Fans have even agreed in the comments that the nature of the virus itself is strikingly similar to the one we have right now. In the film, Paltrow’s character dies due to the outbreak.

Therefore, the actor advised her fans to not shake hands and wash them thoroughly by all means. Taking to her Instagram, the actor captioned the post as: "Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda?" Hinting that she may be feeling all these emotions at once.

Later, she went on to claim that she is going to rest in the plane with the mask on. The actor also said that she knows the effects of a virus due to her being in a film with the same subject. Check out the post here.

Her fans and friends wished for her safe journey after she posted this photograph. Amongst the comments was one from Kate Hudson who commented that at least Paltrow has the right mask unlike her. This comment was in reference to the time Kate wore a surgical mask for her travels and fans advised her to use an N95 mask as the surgical mask will not help.

